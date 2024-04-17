Are Ryobi's Expand-It Weed Wacker Attachments Compatible With Other Brands' Tools?

Ryobi's Expand-It attachments are a solid pick-up for those with a Ryobi string trimmer, but even those with a different brand of the tool may be in luck. The attachments are designed to follow a "universal fit" mode of compatibility for attachment-capable string trimmers, much in the same way that a universal remote can be used across many different TV models. Provided that other brands adhere to the universal fit standards for their attachment-capable trimmers, the Expand-It attachments can be used with their products — and there are quite a few companies that do just that.

Beyond Ryobi, all of the main Expand-It attachments are known to fit and work seamlessly with universal fit attachment-capable trimmers from a large number of major brands. The official list includes Craftsman, Cub Cadet, John Deere, McCulloch, MTD Pro, Poulan, Poulan Pro, Toro, Troy-Bilt, Weed Eater, Yard Machine, and Yard Man. Conversely, any universal fit attachments made for these other brands will work with Ryobi's attachment-capable string trimmers. Expand-It attachments can notably be used on any compatible string trimmer, regardless of whether it is electric or gas-powered.

While Ryobi's Expand-It attachments can be used with a large number of string trimmers on the market, they won't necessarily work with every model out there. Some brands feature their own proprietary attachments and attachment mechanisms on their string trimmers, such as Milwaukee with its specialized QUIK-LOK attachments and Echo with its Pro Attachment Series. As such, users should consider the brand and model of their own string trimmer and confirm its compatibility with Ryobi's Expand-It line before taking the plunge.