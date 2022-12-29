You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How

You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.

It doesn't have to be an old device, either. Maybe you're just sick of losing your actual remote. You can load up your everyday Android device with all the apps you need to control everything in your house without getting off your nice, comfy couch.

Note that depending on your setup, you may or may not be able to control every aspect of your digital life from an Android device, but with the right apps you can get pretty darn close.