How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Digital Photo Frame

When you have an old Android phone, you typically hand it down to a younger relative, sell it, or trade it in somewhere so it won't add to the pile of growing electronic waste around the world. But what if your phone's really ancient and no one wants to use it anymore?

No, don't just put it back inside your drawer. Instead of letting it collect dust, you can repurpose it as a digital picture frame. Not only will you have a new stylish piece of décor to add to your living space but you'll also get a modern way to display your cherished memories of birthdays, holidays, and family trips without buying yet another device. It makes a unique conversation starter, too.

To transform your old Android phone into a digital picture frame, all you really need is the phone itself, its charger, your photos, and an app. From there, it's super simple to set the picture frame up.