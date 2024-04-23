Ryobi 18v ONE+ Vs. Milwaukee M18 Fuel Pole Saw Tree Trimmer: What's The Difference?
Yard maintenance tools are increasingly popular in the power tool battery lines because they are easy to use and require less maintenance, unlike their gas-powered opponents. You can expect to find nearly every type of tool from weed eaters to lawn mowers from several popular brands like Ryobi and Milwaukee. These two brands, created by Techtronic Industries, do a good job at creating tools based on the consumers' needs and budgets, so there's something available for everyone.
Pole saws are efficient tools to have on hand when your trees' limbs are starting to need a trim. Both Ryobi and Milwaukee have created their own version of the tool. Both run off of one 18V battery from the brand's line but that's about where the similarities end. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Pole Saw Tree Trimmer requires oil, has a straight head, and will run you approximately $600 at Home Depot. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Pool Saw is oil-free, has an angle head, and costs hundreds of dollars less. Below you'll find several more differences to help you decide which tree trimmer is right for your needs.
Difference in numbers
These two tools may look similar but their specifications are wildly different. Firstly, there is a two-inch difference in the bar length which creates a three-inch difference for the maximum cut diameter. Ryobi's bar length is only eight inches and the cut diameter is only six inches. Those dimensions make this pole cutter great for smaller limbs, but anything thicker, and you'll need more. On the other hand, Milwaukee's tree trimmer has a 10-inch bar length which allows you to cut up to nine inches of log in diameter.
The chain speed is another vastly different detail. Ryobi's is 5.3 m/s while Milwaukee's is a whooping 25.40 m/s. This makes for a much faster cutting speed, so the job can be done quicker helping you whip your yard back into shape in no time. However, even though Milwaukee does have some impressive high numbers, its weight isn't one of them. Its tree trimmer comes in at 19.40 pounds, which is a lot of weight to control while you have a powerful saw swinging in the air around tree limbs. Ryobi's is only 6.6 pounds, so it should be easier to control.
Differences in features
Though both pole saws have several of the same attributes, a big difference is the motor. Milwaukee's tree trimmer was designed with brushless motor technology, whereas the Ryobi pole saw mentioned in this article is brushed. Brushed motors tend to be less expensive and have a relatively simple design. However, in terms of power, brushless tends to be more efficient because it will supply the tool with more or less power — this allows for the battery to last longer as well. There is also less maintenance on a brushless motor since no brushes will need to be replaced due to use.
Another feature that is important when handling a pole saw is the pole length. Milwaukee can reach up to 13 feet with a 15-foot reach, whereas Ryobi's pole length is nine feet. Additionally, if you need a battery to come with your tool, there are kits that you can purchase. Ryobi has the option of a 1.5 or 2 Ah battery with a charger. That's fairly small which may be why Ryobi advertises 16 cuts per battery charge. Milwaukee's kit option comes with a 12 Ah battery and charger, which is large, and advertising 75 cuts through six-inch diameter branches.
Both Ryobi and Milwaukee are respected brands in the power tool community, especially since they're both made by the same company. With that being said, there are a few differences in numbers, features, and price, so at the end of the day, it's up to you which tool and brand you feel fits your needs and wallet.