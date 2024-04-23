Ryobi 18v ONE+ Vs. Milwaukee M18 Fuel Pole Saw Tree Trimmer: What's The Difference?

Though both pole saws have several of the same attributes, a big difference is the motor. Milwaukee's tree trimmer was designed with brushless motor technology, whereas the Ryobi pole saw mentioned in this article is brushed. Brushed motors tend to be less expensive and have a relatively simple design. However, in terms of power, brushless tends to be more efficient because it will supply the tool with more or less power — this allows for the battery to last longer as well. There is also less maintenance on a brushless motor since no brushes will need to be replaced due to use.

Another feature that is important when handling a pole saw is the pole length. Milwaukee can reach up to 13 feet with a 15-foot reach, whereas Ryobi's pole length is nine feet. Additionally, if you need a battery to come with your tool, there are kits that you can purchase. Ryobi has the option of a 1.5 or 2 Ah battery with a charger. That's fairly small which may be why Ryobi advertises 16 cuts per battery charge. Milwaukee's kit option comes with a 12 Ah battery and charger, which is large, and advertising 75 cuts through six-inch diameter branches.

Both Ryobi and Milwaukee are respected brands in the power tool community, especially since they're both made by the same company. With that being said, there are a few differences in numbers, features, and price, so at the end of the day, it's up to you which tool and brand you feel fits your needs and wallet.