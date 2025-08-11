How To Use DeWalt's Cordless Oscillating Tool: A Beginner's Guide
Oscillating tools, often referred to as multi-tools due to their versatility, come from a variety of brands with different features and price points. Some of the best oscillating multi-tools you can buy in 2025 come from DeWalt.
DeWalt cordless oscillating multi-tools can be used for a variety of cutting, cleaning, and sanding chores depending upon the type of blade or accessory with which they are equipped. A variety of cuts, including plunge cuts, can be made in wood, plastic, PVC, drywall, and some metals. There's also an option for attaching sanding pads for smoothing surfaces or removing unwanted finish treatments. There are even attachments that make removing grout a breeze.
Whether you're considering the purchase of a DeWalt cordless oscillating multi-tool or you've just acquired your first one, there are some things you should know before pulling the trigger for the first time. First, we'll discuss some safety considerations to keep in mind while using an oscillating multi-tool. Then we'll explore some of the different DeWalt cordless oscillating multi-tool options. Finally, we'll cover how to attach and use a variety of blades and accessories to get you started without damaging yourself, the tool, or your project.
Some safety considerations when using an oscillating multi-tool
One important safety consideration that's relevant anytime power tools are used is wearing the proper personal protective equipment, or PPE. If you're having trouble finding what you need to stay safe, check out some PPE for sale at Harbor Freight.
When using an oscillating multi-tool, it's a good idea to wear safety glasses or goggles to protect your eyes from shavings that can be ejected from the material when sawing or sanding. Hearing protection, such as ear muffs or ear plugs, is also a good idea, as they not only protect your hearing but can help to reduce fatigue. While the DeWalt oscillating multi-tool isn't as loud as some powertools, it produces a high-pitched noise that could be harmful to your hearing over time.
If the planned oscillating multi-tool operation could create any dust, wearing a dust mask or respirator is recommended. Wearing gloves while using an oscillating tool can help save your hands from splinters or scrapes, but you should never wear gloves around any power tools with exposed rotating components. Gloves, combined with rotating equipment, are a recipe for disaster should the glove become caught in the rotation.
Fortunately, oscillating multi-tool use, including models from DeWalt, comes with little risk to physical safety. Unlike other power saws, such as circular, jig, chain, and band varieties that can slice through skin and bone on contact, touching an oscillating saw blade likely won't break the skin other than through blunt force.
DeWalt cordless oscillating tool options
DeWalt offers three versions of its cordless oscillating multi-tools (OMTs), one featuring its 12-volt battery system and two 20V MAX models. We'll use the "Tool Only" versions to compare prices and features between the three models.
In order to limit repetition throughout the descriptive process, let's just say for the record that all three DeWalt OMTs are cordless, feature brushless electric motors and LED lights, and have universal accessory adaptors, which make them "compatible with most oscillating tool accessory brands."
DeWalt's Atomic 20V MAX and Xtreme 12V MAX "Tool-Only" OMTs sit at the lower end of the price range. The Home Depot sells the Atomic OMT for $149.00, and you can find the Xtreme model at Lowe's priced at $159.00. The DeWalt 20V MAX XR OMT (Model # DCS356B) is sold by Home Depot and Lowe's at different prices. The Home Depot price is $190.05, whereas Lowe's sells it for $199.00. While you can find DeWalt OMTs cheaper elsewhere, for example, the Atomic 20V MAX sells for $84.99 on Amazon, you should think twice before hitting that "Buy Now" button.
Specifications from DeWalt indicate the Atomic model weighs 2.33 pounds, measures 11.2 inches in length, and the variable speed trigger provides 18,000 oscillations per minute (OPM). The 12-volt MAX Xtreme model delivers similar speed but measures 9.5 inches long and weighs 1.9 pounds. The top-line 20V MAX XR is 12.0 inches long, weighs 2.33 pounds, features a 3-speed selector switch, and delivers variable speeds up to 20,000 OPM.
Using DeWalt's quick-change feature and the universal accessory adaptor
DeWalt's line of oscillating multi-tools has a quick-change system that allows changing or adjusting blades and accessories without the use of any tools. However, taking advantage of that system requires using compatible blades and accessories.
Quick-change compatible blades are easily identified by their open-ended mounting surface, as opposed to some oscillating tool brands that feature a specialized Starlock blade mounting system. Fortunately, DeWalt OMTs come with a universal accessory adaptor that allows the use of other style blades and accessories, but it requires using a tool for installation, adjustment, and removal.
Regardless of which type of blade (or accessory) you're mounting to your DeWalt OMT, it's important to ensure the blade's recesses align with the protrusions present on the tool's mounting surface. There are a variety of options for the angle of the blade. It can point straight in line with the tool, to the left or right, or nearly any angle in between to meet your needs. A word of caution: most blades have a top and bottom, requiring the step-down portion of the blade to be installed away from the tool, as seen in the pictures above.
When using the tool-free quick-change feature, the blade should snap into place with a little manipulation. With the universal accessory adaptor, you'll have to ensure alignment before tightening the bolt that holds the blade in place. Failure to ensure proper alignment could cause a sudden, unpredictable cutting angle change that could damage your project, the blade, or the multi-tool.