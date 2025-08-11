How To Use DeWalt's Cordless Oscillating Tool: A Beginner's Guide

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oscillating tools, often referred to as multi-tools due to their versatility, come from a variety of brands with different features and price points. Some of the best oscillating multi-tools you can buy in 2025 come from DeWalt.

DeWalt cordless oscillating multi-tools can be used for a variety of cutting, cleaning, and sanding chores depending upon the type of blade or accessory with which they are equipped. A variety of cuts, including plunge cuts, can be made in wood, plastic, PVC, drywall, and some metals. There's also an option for attaching sanding pads for smoothing surfaces or removing unwanted finish treatments. There are even attachments that make removing grout a breeze.

Whether you're considering the purchase of a DeWalt cordless oscillating multi-tool or you've just acquired your first one, there are some things you should know before pulling the trigger for the first time. First, we'll discuss some safety considerations to keep in mind while using an oscillating multi-tool. Then we'll explore some of the different DeWalt cordless oscillating multi-tool options. Finally, we'll cover how to attach and use a variety of blades and accessories to get you started without damaging yourself, the tool, or your project.