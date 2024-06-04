Milwaukee M18 Fuel Vs. Makita Starlock Oscillating Multi-Tool: What's The Difference?

There are few cutting implements with as much utility as a good oscillating multi-tool. It probably isn't going to be the first power tool you add to your arsenal–it might not even be the tenth–but you'll be surprised how often it comes in handy once you have one. By oscillating a saw in a side-to-side motion, these tools offer an easy handheld method of performing clean, linear plunge cuts that circular and reciprocating blades can't hope to match. It can cut metal, PVC, wood, grout, or drywall. It can also sand, buff, and scrape everything from carpet adhesive to paint and rust.

Milwaukee and Makita are both counted among the best power tool brands on the market. They both offer large catalogs of cordless tools that are powered by proprietary lithium-ion battery systems. In terms of oscillating multi-tools, Milwaukee has the M18 Fuel and Makita offers the 18V LXT StarlockMax. Both of these tools come highly rated, but you might be wondering what the actual difference is between them and if one is better than the other. To get a feel for what each of these tools has to offer, it's best to compare performance specifications, features, professional reviews, and price. That way, you can be sure you're getting a tool suited to your needs.