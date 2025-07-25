5 Of The Best Oscillating Multi-Tools You Can Buy In 2025
The oscillating multi-tool can be one of the most important tools you bring into a collection. This piece of equipment tackles a unique usage requirement and can be a staple in renovating. A multi-tool enables users to make plunge cuts directly into a workpiece. This means you can cut wall segments right where they are, or tackle alterations to wooden structures without taking them apart.
Naturally, plenty of great brands make oscillating multi-tools. For example, you can use Milwaukee's multi-tool for a great many jobs. There are also those from the likes of DeWalt, Ryobi, Ridgid, and more, which provide a great place to start when cutting recesses for new sockets, changing baseboards, or working on door trim.
You'll find at least one option for virtually every major power tool brand, but that doesn't mean you'll have the same experience with them. These five oscillating multi-tools provide a firm foundation, but it's worth keeping in mind that this is just a starting place. For instance, Ridgid doesn't make an elite cut, but its table saws are often thought of as the ideal choice for contractors seeking a professional experience and rank highly among major table saw brands. There's only so much room when highlighting the best of the bunch. The five on this list are ideal solutions for users' needs, and each earned its place for a reason unique to its build. We explain at the end of this article how we arrived at this list.
Makita 18V LXT Brushless Oscillating Multitool
Makita is a high-performance tool brand through and through. The Japanese tool manufacturer hasn't gone the way of many other major tool brands in terms of ownership. It's not run by a conglomerate industrial brand but rather remains an independent venture and even still builds some of its equipment at home in Japan.
Naturally, among Makita's most versatile power tools is the 18V LXT Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool. This solution was named Pro Tool Reviews' best in terms of vibration control (it delivers up to an 85% reduction thanks to Makita's AVT technology). For those who have never used and oscillating multi-tool, managing vibration is a far more important aspect of the experience than you might expect. When it comes to a multi-tool, the problem of managing inconsistency from the tool's internal movement is a little different. You'll make a plunge cut with your multi-tool in a very delicate work area or tackle sanding in a tight corner that requires incredible precision. Limiting vibration allows you to get exactly where you need with the tool consistently. Beyond its vibration control, Makita's 18V multi-tool features a 3.6-degree oscillation angle and variable speed control up to 20,000 OPM. The barrel features a small diameter for a better grip and a large, sliding on/off switch.
Flex 24V Brushless Oscillating Multitool (with Starlock accessory system)
Flex is a consistent powerhouse within the tool world. The German brand takes top billing when it comes to impact drivers as a result of its combination of feature rich operation and immense driving force. The brand makes a great 24V Oscillating Multi-Tool, as well — a solution that is named by Pro Tool Reviews as the best of the bunch. The tool features a truly tiny bare weight of 2.8 pounds while featuring an oscillating angle of 4 degrees. It includes high-quality vibration control as well as a lifetime warranty when you register the tool with Flex. Surprisingly, while Flex delivers a professional-level experience — this example included — it's priced in competition with more budget friendly options. Kit offerings that include power support can be a great choice for new tool buyers as well as those who find a bargain and may be looking to expand their collection into another brand's catalog.
One thing that stands out with this model is the Starlock accessory compatibility. Not only is the multi-tool a highly capable, professional level option, but the easy access accessory system makes changing out cutting blades or alternative performance heads painless. It's therefore an ideal option for heavy users and light DIY jobs alike.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Oscillating Multitool
There are plenty of fantastic oscillating multi-tools on the market that can outpace those from DeWalt on a consistent basis. That said, there's absolutely nothing wrong with a tool like DeWalt's 20V Max XR Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool. This offering is a high-quality, professional level power tool that sits right at home across the broad spectrum of user requirements. There are no significant drawbacks to this model, but it also doesn't bring anything unique or new to the fold. DeWalt is known for producing powerful and durable products, making it one of the best power tool brands around. Because DeWalt is prolific, a significant number of users may have DeWalt equipment in their collections. The ability to purchase a bare tool and pair it with a battery pack you already have is a benefit.
It's not just about compatibility, though. This oscillating multi-tool features a brushless motor to enhance longevity and a 3-speed selection build to support various cutting requirements. It comes with a quick change accessory system that makes swapping out blades an easy task and the variable speed trigger with a dual grip build makes for easy and comfortable usage even across lengthy days of operation.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Oscillating Multitool
Not every power tool needs to be big, bulky, and immensely powerful. Sometimes, a small form factor with less power wins the day over the absolute champ of torque production or blade speed. Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool is no stranger to high-powered output and incredible performance, but it comes in a notably smaller size than the typical multi-tool and the full size M18 platform Milwaukee is perhaps best known for. Milwaukee also gains major ground as a result of its brand recognition and the value of established ownership within the brand's ecosystem.
The M12 fuel offering is part of Milwaukee upgraded performance lineup. Milwaukee fuel equipment brings brushless motors into the equation and delivers improvements in performance across the spectrum. This particular tool is capable of maintaining its speed under load "better than the competition to provide the fastest cuts of any 12V competitor." It also features vibration reduction technology to help maintain precision throughout a cut as well as a 12-setting speed dial that allows you to select precision cutting speeds between 10,000 and 20,000 OPM. On top of its value in a vacuum, this small form factor tool is great for those who don't want to lug around a heavy piece of equipment or need to get into tight spaces while performing their work.
Hercules 3.5 Amp Oscillating Multitool
The fifth and final addition to this list breaks the mold a bit. Despite the popularity of cordless, there are actually plenty of circumstances in which a tethered power tool will get the job done more reliably than the alternative. In particular, power tools that must stay on during use (unlike a drill or impact driver) can be inconvenient with a battery. Sanders, saws, and other solutions like work lights demand a constant drain on the power source rather than intermittent usage. As a result, you'll see your battery whittle down at a rapid pace. A corded multitool changes this.
Hercules is a high-quality tool option that users often rely on for their job site needs. Hercules makes corded and battery operated solutions, but its 3.5 Amp Oscillating Multi-Tool stands out as a solid, plug-in option within this world. It features an anti-vibration control to support precision cuts and offers a 3.3-degree oscillation angle (the lowest of this bunch for a tight cutting pattern). The motor offers a 75% improvement in power output over similar variable speed multi-tools, and it can achieve a top speed of 20,000 OPM via a dial control to match with the best out there. It also offers keyless blade change functionality to make swaps easy and quick.
Methodology
Rather than focus on the "most powerful" or the "lightest" multi-tools available, This roundup attempted to find something uniquely valuable that sets each inclusion apart. Across the range of major tool brands, multi-tools have become a mainstay, and in many cases you'll get a functional and competent power tool from just about any provider. But each of these five options deliver something that sets them apart in an important way. Milwaukee's M12 Fuel offering is compact and lightweight while the Makita multi-tool provide the best in vibration control for those who may not be entirely confident with a the cutting solution in their hand. These five are among the best around but they're certainly not the end of the conversation. Even so, when looking for a tool that will get the job done well and bring something extra to the table, these selections are all great options.