5 Of The Best Oscillating Multi-Tools You Can Buy In 2025

The oscillating multi-tool can be one of the most important tools you bring into a collection. This piece of equipment tackles a unique usage requirement and can be a staple in renovating. A multi-tool enables users to make plunge cuts directly into a workpiece. This means you can cut wall segments right where they are, or tackle alterations to wooden structures without taking them apart.

Naturally, plenty of great brands make oscillating multi-tools. For example, you can use Milwaukee's multi-tool for a great many jobs. There are also those from the likes of DeWalt, Ryobi, Ridgid, and more, which provide a great place to start when cutting recesses for new sockets, changing baseboards, or working on door trim.

You'll find at least one option for virtually every major power tool brand, but that doesn't mean you'll have the same experience with them. These five oscillating multi-tools provide a firm foundation, but it's worth keeping in mind that this is just a starting place. For instance, Ridgid doesn't make an elite cut, but its table saws are often thought of as the ideal choice for contractors seeking a professional experience and rank highly among major table saw brands. There's only so much room when highlighting the best of the bunch. The five on this list are ideal solutions for users' needs, and each earned its place for a reason unique to its build. We explain at the end of this article how we arrived at this list.