What Can Milwaukee's Oscillating Tool Be Used For & How Does It Compare To Other Brands?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee makes an incredibly wide range of power tools. Just about every product you could possibly need for yard care, woodworking, auto repair, and basic home maintenance is available in the company's signature red and black. One tool in particular is useful in a wide variety of different applications across multiple types of work: The oscillating multi-tool.

Advertisement

Milwaukee currently makes two cordless versions of this tool. There is a smaller version that is available as part of the company's compact M12 portable productivity system (2526-20), and there is a slightly more powerful version that is part of its standard M18 tools system (2836-20). There are some minor differences in their specs and feature sets, but both are a part of Milwaukee's Fuel brushless tool line, and both perform similar functions.

Unlike most power saws and rotary tools, oscillating multitools function by using short, rapid side-to-side movements called oscillations. Several different kinds of accessories can fit on them, allowing users to perform a variety of different types of tasks. Those who have been eyeing one of Milwaukee's oscillating tools at their local hardware store might be interested in learning a bit more about what kind of tasks they can perform and how the Milwaukee models' performance stands up to models offered by other brands.

Advertisement