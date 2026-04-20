These Are The Best Tools To Use When Drilling Into Concrete

Once concrete is mixed, poured, and cured, it may need to be drilled into for one reason or another. Given its solid, brittle nature, it's no surprise that specific tools are needed to drill into concrete. Though concrete drill bits have some common problems, they're pretty much essential for these kinds of tasks. With that said, a few quality bits aren't enough to get your concrete drilling done. You need to have the right type of power tool behind them so you can actually break through the material quickly and effectively, and meet the needs of the job.

For frequent concrete drilling, you want to add a rotary hammer to your tool arsenal. These are large, powerful drills that are specifically designed to plow through concrete, stone, and similar materials. They pack an added punch by simultaneously drilling and applying a striking, jackhammer-like force to break through harder materials. A hammer drill is also a solid choice for concrete drilling, as it utilizes a similar vibrational force in conjunction with drilling. However, it is a less powerful option than a rotary hammer, and is best reserved for occasional, light-duty concrete work. If you need larger, cleaner holes through dense concrete, and prioritize precision, a core drill could serve you well.

So long as you have one of these heavy-duty, concrete-intended tools, you should have no trouble drilling through concrete. That's to say these are your best case, as opposed to traditional drills and impact drivers that are sorely ill-equipped for concrete work.