$279 Milwaukee Chainsaw VS $70 Alternative: How Does The Cheaper Tool Compare?

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Milwaukee Tool makes a variety of battery-powered chainsaws supported by the M12 and M18 battery platforms. A small M12 model, dubbed the Cordless Pruning Saw by Milwaukee, might pique your interest as an adorable Milwaukee mini tool to add to your collection. The M18 Fuel Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw is a slightly larger mini chainsaw that's still easy to store in tight spaces and provides one-handed functionality.

For our comparison, we'll focus on the $279 Milwaukee M18 Hatchet mini chainsaw and an alternative red and black mini chainsaw that uses the Milwaukee M18 battery platform, sold on the Bitoon Amazon store. YouTuber Project Farm compared the Milwaukee M18 Hatchet, the Bitoon mini chainsaw, and several other small chainsaws in 2025. At the time, the host listed Bitoon's price for its saw at $70, but more recently, the Amazon price is listed at $52.99. The prices for both chainsaws are for the Tool-Only versions, which is a good point of comparison since you'll have to buy a Milwaukee M18 battery if you're not already part of the Milwaukee M18 battery ecosystem.

The relatively inexpensive Milwaukee alternative chainsaw fared pretty well in the competition, ranking third overall behind Milwaukee in first and Kobalt, by Lowe's, in the runner-up spot. Compared to the Milwaukee, the Bitoon chainsaw is lighter, with a faster maximum sprocket speed, and has a slight edge when adjusting or removing the bar and chain.