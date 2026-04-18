5 Cool Circular Saw Accessories At Lowe's You Didn't Know Existed
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One of the most basic skills that every woodworker should have is being able to cut a straight line. In the past, carpenters have used different types of hand saws to get the job done. But while hand saws can be good enough for the occasional DIY, a power tool like a circular saw can be useful for people who need to cut multiple things in a consistent way. These days, there are plenty of circular saw brands that you can choose from that you can use to make straight cuts with household names like Makita, Bosch, and Milwaukee topping the list. In the beginning, choosing the right kind of circular saw blade and practicing regular saw maintenance should definitely be the priority. But if you find yourself frequently reaching for the circular saw for your various projects, there might be some solutions that can save your projects (and your fingers). And among the many circular saw tips we have for beginners, we've mentioned the importance of investing in the right accessories.
Apart from the necessary safety gear, there are several other tools that you can get to maximize your cutting experience. From the most practical perspective, the standard triangular speed square and masking tape are some of the most budget-friendly things to add to your cart. But if you're ready to make your cutting more effective and efficient, there are some circular saw accessories that you can get from Lowe's to make your cuts even more clean.
Kreg Accu-Cut Cutting Jig
While some people have the gift of simply eyeballing the right cuts, the rest of us mortals need to manually measure things by hand, unless you have something like the Kreg Accu-Cut Cutting Jig to help you avoid the struggle or guess work. Priced at $98.98, the aluminum track can help you make sure you can do all kinds of clean slices on plywood, MDF, and more. Capable of cutting up to 50 inches in length, it comes with all sorts of features, like anti-slip guide strips and anti-chip stripes, so you get to work with less set up time and worry less about injuries. You can skip the clamps and attach your circular saw, whether left or right blade. And apart from straight lines, it can create angled cuts and cross-cuts. But take note, it does mention that it's not meant for worm drive saws or those with plastic upper blade guards.
That said, the Kreg Accu-Cut Cutting Jig has a mixed bag of reviews. As of April 2026, more than 270 people have rated it around 3.9 on average. While 55% did give it a perfect rating, there were about 13% of users who thought its performance was lacking. That said, if you do want something cheaper, Lowe's also sells the Kreg 4 ft. Straight Edge Guide for $65.98. While it does have a marginally shorter length capacity at 48 inches, it's made to also work with jigsaws and trim routers.
BORA NGX Track Saw Guide
For those who want to start investing in a system piece-by-piece, the BORA NGX Track Saw Guide can fit left and hand right circular saws. Retailing for just under $50 in Lowe's, you can hook up your circular saw to the clamp edge without needing any tools. Apart from its T-Track connection, it has ridges for saw alignment. However, it's important to note that the price tag doesn't include the saw guides. This model in particular is designed to work with both BORA NGX and WTX saw guides. On Lowe's, the BORA 96-inch NGX 160-lb Edge Clamp sells for $89.98. Made of heavy gauge aluminum, it has quick connect features, secure locks, and even a ruler.
And if you tend to cut even larger surfaces, you can also get the $55.36 BORA NGX 50-inch Clamp Edge Extension (model number: 544060). Increasing your cutting length up to 50 inches, you can handle longer cuts for panels. Made to connect with your NGX rails, it's made of the same heavy, durable aluminum for stable cutting. Containing an integrated T-track for all kinds of accessories, you can hook up all kinds of power tools from routers, jigsaws, and circular saws. Plus, if you don't own a clamp set yet, you can snag the BORA Edge clamps for $27.98. Compatible with either the WTX or NGX system, it's made to slide into the track and work as a work stop in a jiffy.
Milescraft 1409 Track Saw Guide
If you're just getting started with your circular saw journey, investing in a full track saw guide kit can save you a lot of headaches and trips to the hardware store, like the Milescraft 1409 Track Saw Guide. Designed for working on plywood to doors, the low profile design is marketed primarily for making furniture. At first glance, the $119.99 price tag can be a little steep, but it comes with a slew of accessories. Compatible with circular saw blades up to 7-¼ inches, it has a sacrificial strip, plus a pair of 27-½-inch guide rails and clamps. In addition, it has 4 sets of saw clips and glide adjusters. Capable of ripping up to 2-inch boards, it can cut up to 50 inches, but the base can also be expanded, if necessary. As of April 2026, 50 Lowe's customers thought it was worth rating 4.5 stars on average. In general, people seem to be satisfied with its performance as 88% of customers recommend it.
But, if you just want a saw guide that will work with both your circular and jigsaw, Lowe's offers the Milescraft 1403 Universal Saw Guide for just under $20. Not only can it extend the cutting range, but it has non-slip pads, pivot holes, metal clamps, and optional bevel foot. Milescraft also produces some notable projects that we also like, such as the Milescraft GlueMate 450 Precision Glue Bottle, that we think is a great under $20 beginner-friendly woodworking tool.
Evolution ST1400: 55-in Circular Saw Track Kit and Carry Bag
Should you always be on the go, the $89 Evolution ST1400 55-inch Circular Saw Track Kit could be exactly what you need. In the past, we've mentioned that Evolution's circular saws are at top of the list among Lowe's 7-¼-inch circular saw offerings. As of April 2026, the Evolution 15 Amp 7-¼-inch circular saw holds a 4.8-star average rating from 39 customers. With this, it's not surprising that the brand also sells a track kit that can support its operation which includes a convenient carry bag that fits the circular saw and cutting accessories. Aside from the bag, it ships with a pair of 6-inch track clamps, screws, hex keys. With a pair of self-aligning connector bars that measure 2 by 27-½ inches each, it's made to be able to rip 4ft sheets. Among its other notable features includes its zero clearance splinter guard and integrated glide strips.
According to Evolution, it's made to work with Evolution Circular Saws, as well as other major circular saw brands like Makita, Bosch, and Titan. While it doesn't have a ton of reviews yet, early feedback has been promising, with 3 Lowe's users rating it a perfect rating citing smooth operation and easy adjustment. On the other hand, the same model has a 4-star average rating on Amazon. That said, if you want a proper portable job site table saw, Lowe's $575 Evolution Table Saw is also pretty highly reviewed.
Kreg Rip-Cut
For some projects, keeping straight cuts for multiple pieces can make such a big difference. Using the Kreg Rip-Cut, you can get edge-guided cutting with significantly less hassle. Made of aluminum, the rail has a built-in precision cursor and scale. With its universal sled, it works with both left and right blade circular saws and can help you rip up to 24 inches. Made for large sheets, it eliminates the need for marking. For added stability, it also comes with swivel clamps and GripMaxx pads. With sled wings, it also works with worm drives and jigsaws too.
Retailing for $49.04, the Kreg Rip-Cut has been rated around 4.6 stars by 34 Lowe's customers. Among 79% of people giving it a perfect rating, many people shared that they loved how it's portable and makes accurate cuts. Some users also mentioned that it makes cutting on the ground with foam as effective as using a table saw without the bulk. Additionally, no product is perfect, and one person lamented how the saw clamps came loose and ruined their project. There was also another complaint that it didn't fit perfectly with their circular saw model. Available from other online retailers, the Kreg Rip-Cut is Amazon's #1 Best Seller for Circular Saw Accessories, but it has a mixed bag of reviews with a 3.8-star average from 140+ users. Despite praises for its affordability, there were a lot of people who shared that it was poorly constructed and felt cheap.