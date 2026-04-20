5 Cordless Drills That Outshine DeWalt's In Price And Quality

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DeWalt is a fan favorite, for sure. There are countless tools in the brand's repertoire that help support even the most niche jobs, and in 2026, it was named the most popular power tool brand in the U.S. (again, marking its fifth straight year topping the list), according to Lifestory Research's findings. DeWalt tools are often favored by professionals, and that constant presence in the hands of users who know what they're doing inspires the confidence of DIYers and others to invest in the brand as well. Even people who prefer alternatives or possibly even direct haters of the DeWalt brand would love some of its uniquely useful equipment.

DeWalt naturally offers plenty of drilling tools in its vast catalog. One that stands at the forefront is its Atomic 20V Max ½-Inch Drill/Driver. The tool's head length is 5.88 inches, making it a stubby solution for better access between studs or in other hard-to-reach areas. It features a 1,650 RPM top speed and a 404 UWO power output (a measurement for power that ToolGuyd has reported on in the past as problematic that Stanley Black & Decker, the corporate parent of DeWalt, uses). It weighs 4.95 pounds and offers 15 clutch settings. The tool is available as a kit solution from Acme Tools, Ace Hardware, and Home Depot, each for $179. But there are alternatives worth exploring that can outshine this high performer in some key areas including power, size, and price.