5 Cordless Drills That Outshine DeWalt's In Price And Quality
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DeWalt is a fan favorite, for sure. There are countless tools in the brand's repertoire that help support even the most niche jobs, and in 2026, it was named the most popular power tool brand in the U.S. (again, marking its fifth straight year topping the list), according to Lifestory Research's findings. DeWalt tools are often favored by professionals, and that constant presence in the hands of users who know what they're doing inspires the confidence of DIYers and others to invest in the brand as well. Even people who prefer alternatives or possibly even direct haters of the DeWalt brand would love some of its uniquely useful equipment.
DeWalt naturally offers plenty of drilling tools in its vast catalog. One that stands at the forefront is its Atomic 20V Max ½-Inch Drill/Driver. The tool's head length is 5.88 inches, making it a stubby solution for better access between studs or in other hard-to-reach areas. It features a 1,650 RPM top speed and a 404 UWO power output (a measurement for power that ToolGuyd has reported on in the past as problematic that Stanley Black & Decker, the corporate parent of DeWalt, uses). It weighs 4.95 pounds and offers 15 clutch settings. The tool is available as a kit solution from Acme Tools, Ace Hardware, and Home Depot, each for $179. But there are alternatives worth exploring that can outshine this high performer in some key areas including power, size, and price.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½-Inch Drill/Driver
A strong starting point when comparing alternative products to DeWalt's offerings is naturally one of its primary competitors: Milwaukee. The brand came out as the best power tool maker among the big three names in consumer tools when we evaluated Milwaukee against DeWalt and Makita, and others report similar findings. Tech GearLab called the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½-Inch Drill/Driver the best cordless drill on the market in 2025, and that offers a perfect redirection when seeking alternatives to the DeWalt model.
The drill can be found at Home Depot, Walmart, and Acme Tools as a bare tool for $219, making it more expensive than the DeWalt model. It measures 6.88 inches in length but weighs 3.21 pounds, offering a slightly longer but lighter drilling solution. Power is where the tool really shines, though. 1,400 in.-lbs. of max torque delivers whopper of a driving force that outclasses numerous competitors and rivals some of the heavy duty solutions in the drilling class above the standard handheld solution. It also produces a top speed of 2,100 RPM with 16 clutch positions. It'll cost you more, certainly, but the tool provides a better drilling and fastener driving experience in a lighter package than its DeWalt competitor.
CAT 18V ½-Inch Cordless Hammer Drill with Graphene Battery
Caterpillar (often stylized as "CAT") isn't a brand that typically comes to mind when thinking about high-performance consumer tools and instead generally evokes heavy machinery. But perhaps it should be given the brand's decision to introduce graphene batteries into its handheld tool ecosystem. CAT is one of the few working within this area of cutting-edge battery tech, and it therefore makes CAT an interesting consideration for buyers in the market for something new and exciting to underpin their upcoming home improvement or repair projects.
CAT's 18V ½-Inch Cordless Hammer Drill with Graphene Battery (and a 15A charger) can be found at Lowe's for $255 and Acme Tools for $263 (currently with a $25 gift card offer attached as well). It comes in higher than the DeWalt model, but that price is borne primarily by the upgrade battery that offers four times longer life and three times faster charging speeds than a traditional lithium-ion battery pack. This makes the tool a solid option for users who plan to rely on their drill for all-day use, especially.
The drill itself also offers some quality output figures. It delivers up to 2,200 RPM and a 35,200 BPM hammer action. It features 22 clutch settings and offers 700 in.-lbs. of max torque. The tool is rated for use in concrete, metal, and masonry, but users accustomed to much higher power production might be disappointed with the drop in torque. Even so, many of its other features shine through to make this a truly interesting option.
Makita 18V LXT ½-Inch Subcompact Hammer Driver Drill
Makita is a name that should surprise no one familiar with high quality tools. Makita gear is frequently packed with great technology, and the teal colorway of the toolmaker's primary offerings are a frequent sight on jobsites. Among Makita's alternative liveries, its all-black subcompact range features a distinctive hammer drill that deserves praise as a quality alternative to DeWalt's Atomic model. The 18V ½-Inch Subcompact Hammer Driver Drill is available from Acme Tools for $144 (with a $10 gift card added at checkout) and Home Depot for $144 (no added perks). Both are bare tools, but come in at prices below the DeWalt model. If you're already invested in the Makita tool ecosystem, this can be a particularly cost effective option.
The drill itself offers a two-speed transmission with speeds ranging up to 1,700 RPM. The brushless motor offers an admittedly pedestrian 350 in.-lbs. of max torque, but for many drilling tasks in confined spaces that you'd seek to employ this drill in, that's often more than enough power. The drill also offers 20 clutch positions plus its hammering function. The tool measures 6.5 inches in length and weighs just 3.1 pounds with a battery attached for great access and lightweight use over lengthy demands in your working environment.
Bosch 18V ½-Inch Drill Driver Kit
Bosch has its fingers in seemingly everything. The brand makes power tools, and it offers appliances. There are so many different options from the highly rated German tool brand, and all of them exist firmly within the high end of the product spectrum. Bosch naturally offers a range of drilling tools, but its 18V ½-Inch Drill Driver Kit is a key point of focus when stacking up worthy competitors against DeWalt's stable of drills.
This option will run buyers $249 for the full kit at Acme Tools, with an additional $25 gift card presently coming back to buyers at checkout. The tool features Bosch's KickBack Control to prevent the tool from bucking in the event of a bind up, and it features some battery technology enhancements to keep the power pack operating at its optimal level. The tool delivers 975 in.-lbs. of max torque with 25 clutch settings and two speeds. It offers up to 2,100 RPM rotational speeds while weighing just 3.4 pounds (without a battery attached). The tool is a little on the long side, measuring 7.6 inches, but it's a solid all-purpose performer that can handle everything from speedy drilling through metal stock to low speed, high torque needs in dense concrete or hardwood.
Kreg 20V Ionic Drive ½-Inch Compact Drill
Kreg is best known for its jigs, but the brand is branching out and has recently started offering a slate of power tools, too. The brand's 20V Ionic Drive ½-Inch Compact Drill is available for a seriously favorable bare tool price of $99 at Acme Tools. The outlet is offering free starter kits with three other Kreg power tools, including its impact driver (also $99), but the added battery and charger aren't currently available on a purchase of just the drill.
Even so, the drill itself can be a serious value addition to a power tool collection. It produces 650 in.-lbs. of max torque, which does place it on the lower end of the spectrum. But the tool's top speed of 2,000 RPM and its 20-plus-1 clutch settings make for a highly controlled output selection landscape that makes it ideal for light to moderate duty drilling and driving. The tool's 5.9-inch head length is also quite short, offering plenty of clearance for use in tight spaces. The tool also weighs just a hair over 3 pounds, making it a solid option to support all-around maneuverability and lengthy use.
Given Kreg's longstanding history as a quality toolmaker in other realms of the woodworking and jobsite ecosystem, this inexpensive drill might be worth taking a chance on for someone seeking an alternative to the mainstream options out there.
Methodology
While DeWalt's Atomic series drill running on the brand's mainline battery platform is a solid tool that DeWalt users will naturally gravitate toward, there are competent alternatives. The market for drilling solutions is vast, and each one of these five options delivers something that surpasses DeWalt's offering in a meaningful way. Each one can be a better selection in certain workplace circumstances or in support of specific needs. Some might even be considered to perform better as a general drilling and driving tool for all-around needs. The case can be made specifically for Milwaukee's M18 Fuel drill, for example, thanks to its high performance specs and the high ratings it gets from review outlets.