13 DeWalt Tools Even Haters Of The Brand Will Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the most important brands for all kinds of tool users, DeWalt stands as a solution that just about anyone can get behind. There's a lot to like about the equipment that DeWalt makes. Admittedly, price is frequently a barrier for buyers considering DeWalt among a range of options. DeWalt is rarely the least expensive tool in any corner of the market. This makes it a brand that some DIYers and casual fixers will overlook simply because the price tag doesn't feel like it matches up with their needs. Indeed, when tackling small repair jobs, the cheapest tool available is often the best solution to handle limited project scope.

Even so, digging a little deeper into the DeWalt catalog reveals a few important realities to those who hadn't previously considered the brand. For starters, many pieces of DeWalt gear can actually be found for reasonable prices. DeWalt tools tend to offer numerous upgraded features when compared to other brands. Personally, I've been a longtime Milwaukee power tool user, but gravitate toward DeWalt's accessories and hand tools. I also invested in a discounted drill kit from DeWalt (some time around two years ago) that opened up the brand's battery system to my collection, and my experience with the tool has been nothing short of superlative. I'm not planning on giving up my Milwaukee equipment, but the next power tool I buy might very well be a DeWalt, and naturally, I have my eyes on a few.