Can You Use A DeWalt Hammer Drill As A Regular Drill?

In the modern era, there are lots of options to choose from if you're in the market for a new drill. Look no further than the major cordless drill brands that are all seeking to earn your business. Among these is the selection from DeWalt, with some of the best cordless drills you can buy. There are several types under DeWalt's belt, including standard, stud, and joist drills among others. Some can even pull double duty, saving you time and money in the long run.

For example, if you only have a hammer drill at your disposal you could use it for standard drill purposes. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Hammer Drill has three different speed options. Pressing the trigger adjusts the speed and torque level. As a result, it doesn't have to exert the same level of power as traditional hammer drills for tasks such as drilling into stone and concrete. On a lower setting, its performance becomes closer to a standard drill, making it capable of puncturing softer materials like wood and plastic without causing any damage to them. At the same time, there are exceptions to this. There are some situations where a hammer drill, DeWalt or otherwise, should not be used as a replacement for a regular drill.