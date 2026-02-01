This CAT Power Tool Battery Upgrade Is A Game Changer, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Caterpillar is a brand name that has long-signified toughness and ingenuity. The publicly traded company has, of course, come a very long way since its 1925 founding, branching out far beyond the manufacture of heavy-duty construction machinery like earth movers and bulldozers. In fact, these days, the brand's now iconic yellow livery and CAT logo is now donning everything from worksite-ready footwear and clothing to a full line of powered and non-powered tools.

In recent years, CAT's corded and lithium-ion battery-powered lineup has earned a solid reputation for delivering professional-grade power and durability, whether you're using them on a worksite or tackling DIY projects in your home or yard. CAT's product team continues to build out its lineup of 18V powered devices, and recently gave them a notable upgrade by boosting the Lithium-Ion battery design with Graphene.

If you're unfamiliar with Graphene, it is a one-atom-thick layer of carbon renowned for its strength and currently used in manufacturing everything from body armor to hard drives. CAT is one of the few major power tool makers to incorporate the material into its rechargeable battery packs, with the brand claiming its innovative 18V Graphene-enhanced approach delivers 4 times more battery life, 3 times faster charging, and lower heat conductance over standard Lithium-Ion models. According to many users, CAT's graphene lineup is a legit game-changer in the powered tool arena. Here's what real-world customers are saying about the batteries.