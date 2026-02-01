This CAT Power Tool Battery Upgrade Is A Game Changer, According To Users
Caterpillar is a brand name that has long-signified toughness and ingenuity. The publicly traded company has, of course, come a very long way since its 1925 founding, branching out far beyond the manufacture of heavy-duty construction machinery like earth movers and bulldozers. In fact, these days, the brand's now iconic yellow livery and CAT logo is now donning everything from worksite-ready footwear and clothing to a full line of powered and non-powered tools.
In recent years, CAT's corded and lithium-ion battery-powered lineup has earned a solid reputation for delivering professional-grade power and durability, whether you're using them on a worksite or tackling DIY projects in your home or yard. CAT's product team continues to build out its lineup of 18V powered devices, and recently gave them a notable upgrade by boosting the Lithium-Ion battery design with Graphene.
If you're unfamiliar with Graphene, it is a one-atom-thick layer of carbon renowned for its strength and currently used in manufacturing everything from body armor to hard drives. CAT is one of the few major power tool makers to incorporate the material into its rechargeable battery packs, with the brand claiming its innovative 18V Graphene-enhanced approach delivers 4 times more battery life, 3 times faster charging, and lower heat conductance over standard Lithium-Ion models. According to many users, CAT's graphene lineup is a legit game-changer in the powered tool arena. Here's what real-world customers are saying about the batteries.
What users are saying about CAT's Graphene Battery
Before we dive too far into consumer feedback about CAT's Graphene batteries, we should confirm that the line can be used to power tools in the brand's 18V 1 For All set. And in terms of its effectiveness, certain online factions like Lifehacker have already heralded the use of the material in batteries as potentially "revolutionary." Now, several years into its Graphene-enhanced experiment, customers are starting to believe that might be true, with CAT's Graphene batteries earning impressive ratings from several online retailers.
Indeed, the bulk of the customer reviews we've read about CAT tools using its Graphene-enhanced batteries are 4- or 5-star, and claim they deliver on pure power and performance. But those reviewers are particularly impressed with the upgrade in usage time provided by the Graphene-enhanced platform, with one user stating, "the batteries give plenty of power and endurance," and another proclaiming, "Graphene Battery is a powerhouse of a tool!" They are also impressed with how quickly those batteries charge. However, one user noted that the quick recharge turnaround proved necessary, as their batteries didn't provide much working time.
As it happens, the potential for CAT's Graphene-enhanced batteries to fall short of the brand's runtime claims was one of the few complaints we logged in our research, with at least one other user making a similar claim. Thus, it may be a question of whether you want to bet on a fast charging turnaround time to keep your project running if your Graphene battery proves underwhelming on runtime.
Where to buy CAT's Graphene batteries and how much they'll cost you
If you are currently using any of CAT's 18V 1 For All power tools, and like what you've been hearing about the brand's Graphene-enhanced Lithium-Ion batteries, you might now be wondering not only where you can buy one, but also what it'll cost you. We'll answer the latter question first, as it's likely that cost will play a major role in whether or not you go all-in on Caterpillar's Graphene power. If that's the case, we should warn you that the batteries are not exactly cheap. In fact, they're pretty expensive, with a single battery priced at $152.99 on the low end of the market. In some retail environments, the sticker price could jump up to $169.99 per battery.
Just FYI — if you're shopping for Graphene-enhanced batteries directly through CAT, you'll be expected to pay the higher price, as you will if you buy from Tractor Supply Co. While it may prove comforting that the batteries come backed with a 5-year warranty, that's still a lot of money for one rechargeable. You can, however, save a few bucks on your purchase if you go through Acme Tools, where a Graphene battery can be had for $159.99. At the moment, budget-minded shoppers would be wise to consider purchasing the CAT batteries through either Walmart, Lowe's Home Improvement, or Amazon, as each of those online retailers is selling them for $152.99. Please note that some of the listed numbers may be special sales prices.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight the general consumer consensus on Caterpillar's Graphene battery platform for anyone interested in upgrading their battery-powered CAT equipment. In exploring that point of view, we sought firsthand reviews from customers who rated the Graphene platform on specific online retail sites. Some of those reviews may have been cited directly to ensure accuracy.