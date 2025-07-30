Who Owns Caterpillar And Where Is Its Construction Equipment Made?

In the construction field, few sights are as instantly identifiable as the distinctive yellow livery that adorns equipment bearing the Caterpillar logo. That hasn't always been the case, of course. While the Caterpillar brand has been around for more than a Century at this point, its equipment didn't officially go yellow until the early 1930s. That move marked a stark change from the blue and gray of generations past, and, arguably, stands as the most important move Cat ever made in terms of brand recognition.

That move was made just a few short years after the company came into being, with C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt merging their separate farm equipment factions in 1925 to form Caterpillar Tractor Company. However, Best and Holt didn't call the shots for their bustling farm equipment venture for very long. That's because their company grew exponentially in the immediate wake of the merger, leading the duo to make their ownership exit just a few years after it began.

No, Best and Holt didn't sell Caterpillar to an interested third party. Nor were they pushed out in an epic corporate overthrow. Rather, in 1929, Caterpillar became a publicly traded company, a move that essentially turned ownership control over to investors, shareholders and, presumably, some sort of board of directors. The company went public on December 2 of that year, doing so under the name of Caterpillar Tractor Company. In 1986, the listing name officially changed to Caterpillar, Inc., and remains that today.