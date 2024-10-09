CAT Yellow: The Story Behind Caterpillar's Iconic Logo & Color Scheme

When a company approaches 100 years old, the look and logo of the brand will have undergone a few changes to stay up with the times. That's true of Caterpillar, too, even though it seems like the yellow-and-back color scheme has been around forever. Not too many people alive today remember that back in 1925, when this heavy machinery company came into being through the merger of the Holt Manufacturing Company and C.L. Best Tractor Co., its equipment wore a battleship gray color. That color choice was very utilitarian since many Holt tractors were used in WW1. But on the nose of those tractors, the original logo was a far cry from the tough, heavy-duty-looking, extra-bold logo in use today.

The Caterpillar name was used by the Holt company before the 1925 merger and was inspired by the way Holt's track-type tractors — with tank-like treads instead of rear wheels — moved across uneven terrain. For that reason, the Caterpillar wordmark was a wiggly red version of the word with the serifs of the letters forming the critter's feet. Sometimes, the logo appeared in black instead of red, but when did this battlefield gray machinery with the goofy lettering become the yellow behemoth of heavy equipment we know today?

[Featured image by Thomas Quine via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]