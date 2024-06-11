Caterpillar's History With Truck Engines Goes Back Farther Than You May Have Realized

The Caterpillar brand has long been associated with vehicles in the heavy-machining world, with its unmistakable logo emblazoned on the side of vehicles regularly seen moving dirt, rocks, and everything in between on industrial work sites. The company has also lent its iconic name and logo to everything from a popular line of hand tools to durable worksite wear, but much earlier in the company's history, CAT was diversifying into diesel engines, and rumors are swirling that it is developing its own CAT branded pickup truck.

While the company's legacy was built on the backs of its innovative tractors, and earth-movers, manufacturing the enormous engines used to power those machines has proven just as lucrative for the company. This included diesel engines designed to run smaller vehicles, like those powering the 18-wheelers we regularly see barreling down the freeway. You may not realize it, but the company's ties to the trucking industry stretch back nearly a full century, with CAT having outfitted all manner of transport trucks with their powerful diesel engines since the 1930s.

For much of its existence, engines used in the trucking industry provided a solid alternate revenue stream for CAT. So much so, the heavy machinery company claims to have more than 1 million on-highway in-house engines still in use throughout the world. Here's a brief look at CAT's long-standing ties to truck engines and the trucking world at large.