The World's Biggest SUV Is A Beast
The United Arab Emirates is a nation not known for automotive understatement. In a country that reps everything from Zarooq's 518-horsepower Sandracer luxury dune buggy to what may be the first road-legal solar-powered car (via Khaleej Times), serious car collectors in the UAE have to work hard to turn heads. Even Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Rainbow Sheikh who picked up his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class for every color in the spectrum, has to go quite a ways to stand out.
The Dhabiyan, a 35-foot, 10-wheeled monstrosity, definitely stands out — and it has already collected legions of fans and detractors. The vehicle has been called everything from a desert ship to a useless eccentricity. Whether a given observer rates the Dhabiyan as a no-expense-spared masterpiece or a pointless, overdesigned indulgence, everyone who has seen the vehicle agrees on one thing: Sheikh Hamad's Dhabiyan, given its civilian ownership and off-road capability, is almost certainly the single largest SUV in the world.
The mechanical beast was made from several SUVs
The Sheikh's desert ship didn't spring fully grown from the sand. The Dhabiyan is an automotive chimera, the result of master engineers following the Sheikh's own designs and sticking together a Jeep Wrangler, a Dodge Dart, a Ford Super Duty, and, crucially, an Oshkosh M1075 military truck (via Military Today) into a single glorious monstrosity. The madness begins with the Oshkosh and its original MIL-spec 12.5-ton Caterpillar engine, which comes with a massive 600 horsepower.
The M1075 provides much of the bare bones of the Dhabiyan, including the drivetrain and its five axles. Most of the vehicle's other components are, for lack of a better word, cosmetic: the driver's cabin is most of a Jeep Wrangler, the back end incorporates part of a Dodge Dart, and the headlights and other modifications up front come from a Super Duty pickup and an unnamed 1940s-era truck.
The result is more of a concept than a working car, to be sure. Since its construction, the Dhabiyan has spent more time at motor shows and museums than on the road. That said, it's a working vehicle capable of tackling asphalt and sand with equal aplomb. Someone call George Miller — given that another bit of beautiful Emirati madness recently starred in "Furious 7," we think we have an idea for the next "Mad Max."