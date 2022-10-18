The World's Biggest SUV Is A Beast

The United Arab Emirates is a nation not known for automotive understatement. In a country that reps everything from Zarooq's 518-horsepower Sandracer luxury dune buggy to what may be the first road-legal solar-powered car (via Khaleej Times), serious car collectors in the UAE have to work hard to turn heads. Even Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Rainbow Sheikh who picked up his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class for every color in the spectrum, has to go quite a ways to stand out.

The Dhabiyan, a 35-foot, 10-wheeled monstrosity, definitely stands out — and it has already collected legions of fans and detractors. The vehicle has been called everything from a desert ship to a useless eccentricity. Whether a given observer rates the Dhabiyan as a no-expense-spared masterpiece or a pointless, overdesigned indulgence, everyone who has seen the vehicle agrees on one thing: Sheikh Hamad's Dhabiyan, given its civilian ownership and off-road capability, is almost certainly the single largest SUV in the world.