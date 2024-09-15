What Really Goes On Inside Caterpillar's 'Proving Grounds'

If you've worked on a construction site or spent any time around one, chances are you've seen machinery from Caterpillar — the brand attributed to a fake 2025 truck floating around the Internet — in action. Since 1925, the company has provided construction workers, farmers, and even Allied armed forces with its tractors during World War I with the tools needed to get all kinds of jobs done. This longevity isn't a fluke, either. The minds behind Caterpillar have remained committed to pushing it and its products forward. This is perhaps no better exemplified than by the famed yet secretive Caterpillar Peoria Proving Grounds, located in Washington, Illinois.

Advertisement

Caterpillar's 2,500-acre Proving Grounds has acted as a place for its technology to be put to the test, studied, tweaked, and more for over 75 years. It simulates real-world construction situations with test tracks, steep climbs, simulated mines, and, perhaps most prominently, the Machine Development Center.

This is a 150,000-square-foot indoor testing area with 3.4 acres of dirt where Caterpillar equipment can perform load and dump cycles. It also includes around 50 feet of dirt to simulate excavation efforts. There are other indoor portions, including a 50,000 square-foot repair shop, an industrial-grade carwash, a large acoustics room for testing machinery sound levels. As the company works to make its machinery faster, more durable, and more efficient, those at the Peoria Proving Grounds are using modern technology to make them far easier to use as well.

Advertisement