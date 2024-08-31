The 2025 Caterpillar Truck Is All Over The Internet, But It's Not Real

According to images and videos that have been circulating online, the 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck looks phenomenal — futuristic even. Painted in a metallic gold color with black accents, the truck features an industrial design that blends Caterpillar's traditionally rugged aesthetic with a sleek and modern look. The interior is arguably even more impressive. It looks spacious and comfortable, with a gorgeous display and built-in 3D projector. The seats, constructed with memory foam, feature heating and cooling options that can be activated through voice commands.

What's under the hood is even more impressive. The vehicle is powered by a 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine capable of producing approximately 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. But that's just scratching the surface. In video after video, the 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck is described as one of the most powerful pick up trucks ever built, a technological marvel, and a vehicle that could change the industry forever.

There is just one small problem with the 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck: It does not exist. It is completely made up. The images and videos that have gone viral are all AI-generated. How did this happen, and why are so many people falling for it? We've done our own investigation. Read on to discover the real truth behind the 2025 Caterpillar pickup that never was.

