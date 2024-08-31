The 2025 Caterpillar Truck Is All Over The Internet, But It's Not Real
According to images and videos that have been circulating online, the 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck looks phenomenal — futuristic even. Painted in a metallic gold color with black accents, the truck features an industrial design that blends Caterpillar's traditionally rugged aesthetic with a sleek and modern look. The interior is arguably even more impressive. It looks spacious and comfortable, with a gorgeous display and built-in 3D projector. The seats, constructed with memory foam, feature heating and cooling options that can be activated through voice commands.
What's under the hood is even more impressive. The vehicle is powered by a 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine capable of producing approximately 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. But that's just scratching the surface. In video after video, the 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck is described as one of the most powerful pick up trucks ever built, a technological marvel, and a vehicle that could change the industry forever.
There is just one small problem with the 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck: It does not exist. It is completely made up. The images and videos that have gone viral are all AI-generated. How did this happen, and why are so many people falling for it? We've done our own investigation. Read on to discover the real truth behind the 2025 Caterpillar pickup that never was.
How we know the 2025 Caterpillar truck isn't real
When you're watching a YouTube video, and you're being shown one image after another while the narrator is raving about a vehicle that is about to change the world, it's easy to get so mesmerized that you miss critical details. Take a look at the YouTube still above — it was taken from this video. The pickup truck in the picture, without a doubt, looks real. But when you pause the video and take a closer look, you immediately notice that something is off.
Take a look at the sign displayed on the grille, for example. It's obviously supposed to say "CAT," but it does not. As impressive as they are, the generative AI tools we currently have at our disposal are not without their flaws. The letters are distorted, which is an obvious sign that the image is AI-generated. Just like how AI struggles to generate convincing images of human hands, it also struggles to generate text in visual form.
If you zoom out, you'll also notice that the lighting and shadows look a bit off. The background elements are inconsistent as well, and the wheels look strange. More importantly, as you watch the video, you'll notice other inconsistencies, with the design being different from shot to shot.
Caterpillar hasn't made an official announcement about this truck either
When coming across images and videos of a cool new vehicle, the first thing you probably do is google it. If you type "2025 Caterpillar Truck" in Google's search bar, you'll notice that the first page of the search results is flooded with images and videos. This may vary depending on your location and other factors, but a few news stories and articles might also appear.
The point being, if you're not paying close attention, nothing suggests that this isn't a real, upcoming product. When you dig deeper, however, it becomes clear that it is fake. Most of the YouTube videos that Google serves weren't uploaded by reputable news organizations or automotive blogs but by random content creators. Some of these channels may have legitimate videos and large followings, but they're clearly peddling disinformation. Additionally, most of these videos seem to use AI-generated voiceovers, and it's difficult to imagine a legitimate channel doing that. Even though YouTube committed last year to amplifying authoritative sources, these fake and misleading videos clearly still slip under the radar.
Legitimate news outlets aren't reporting on the 2025 Caterpillar Truck, and you won't see any mention of this futuristic vehicle if you head over to Caterpillar's official website or social media pages. Indeed, it would be sensational if the 2025 Caterpillar pickup was real. But it simply is not.