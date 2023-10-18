YouTube Revamps News To Put Focus On Authoritative Sources

YouTube is leaning on authoritative news content at a time when disinformation is at its peak. However, instead of an algorithmic push, the company is overhauling the way viewers can dig into reliable newsworthy information. This is thanks to a new multi-format viewing experience, where a single video paves the way for consuming more related content shared by authoritative outlets.

To start, content posted by trusted media outlets will feature a newspaper icon alongside their title field. Once users click on it and land on the watch screen, a vertical dashboard will automatically pop up from the bottom edge with dedicated rows of related videos around the same topic. For example, if you are watching videos about a natural disaster, you will see a carousel titled "Live news," "Latest updates," "Explanations and commentary," among others.

The idea is to give users an opportunity to dig deeper into trustworthy content that has been created by news organizations, instead of digging into an information rabbit hole and spiraling into a potential pit of disinformation. The updated video experience is packaged into a bundle called "News Story," and it gives users an opportunity to not only understand the context of an event, but also get live updates and view full-length coverage without having to worry about its veracity. The experience will first roll out on mobile in 40 countries, with web and TV expansions coming soon.