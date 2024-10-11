5 Cat Tools & Accessories That Will Come In Handy At The Jobsite

If you've ever happened to wander past an active construction site, you've probably seen the distinctive block-letter logo of Caterpillar, better known as Cat. Cat manufactures various heavy-duty vehicles and machinery that you'd see around all kinds of job sites, from excavators to road reclaimers and the engines that go in them. Of course, as cool as heavy machinery is, you can't solve all of life's problems with a backhoe, which is why that's not the only kind of product that Cat offers.

In addition to the heavy-duty stuff, Cat also manufactures and sells a variety of jobsite tools and accessories, some with general-use applications and some with more specific purposes in mind. We're not just talking about power tools here, though Cat does also offer plenty of those, but rather jobsite helpers and fixers, those accessories with seemingly simple uses that the integrity of a job may well end up hinging on. If you're looking for some helpful doodads to keep around while engaged in manual labor, there are some Cat products that could be worth a look.