6 Of Cat's Top Rated Power Tools Available In 2024

One of the most recognizable and successful companies in the world of tools and machinery is Caterpillar, or simply Cat for short. The company has existed for almost a century, and if you drive by any construction site, you're bound to see Cat products being used. However, these tend to be large machines like bulldozers and cranes. Despite being such an omnipresent brand for larger pieces of equipment, it is much rarer to see the Cat name along the side of drills or sanders as you would with companies like DeWalt, Makita, Ryobi, or Milwaukee. That is because the company didn't really get into the consumer power tool marketplace until the last few years.

While the company places last on SlashGear's ranking of the major brands in power tools, Cat still has a number of worthwhile power tools in its arsenal, as indicated by positive customer reviews from a variety of different sellers. If your toolbox or garage could be in need of some new power tools, and if you want check out what corded and cordless tools Caterpillar has to offer, here are six different products with high customer ratings that should be your first considerations.