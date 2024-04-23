5 Of The Best Headlamps To Consider For Your Next Camping Trip

You want headlamps to be bright, especially if you're walking around in the woods and need to look ahead before stepping on something you shouldn't. Currently, BioLite's highest Lumen headlamp, the 800 Pro, is a great choice when it comes to brightness, fit, and even safety. There are six front light modes, two rear light modes, and a 150-hour runtime while on low. You can even easily tilt it for accurate projection. Also, this headlamp can be used in the rain, though BioLite states that you can't submerge it underwater, so there is no swimming with the headlamp.

On BioLite's website, it has a 4.4 out of five-star rating from 57 buyers. Many rave about the battery capacity and how easy it is to change functions. However, there are some complaints about the fact that it uses a Micro-USB to charge instead of the much more favored and universal USB-C. Additionally, one reviewer is not pleased with the strap clips — they've stated that the clips have broken. Keep in mind that this complaint came from someone who bought it over a year ago and used it for trail running, and BioLite responded to the complaint, thanking them for reporting it so the company can attempt to resolve the issue in future production.