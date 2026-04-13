The Ryobi Power Tool That Can Stop Your Driveway From Cracking – If You Use It Regularly

If you're using a pressure washer for the first time (or the first time in a long time), you'll want to proceed very cautiously and only after you've read the manual and done your research. A pressure washer is a dangerous machine, and guessing how to use it can easily lead to injury. Keeping this in mind, always wear the correct PPE. Put on safety glasses to keep dust and other debris from blowing back onto your eyes. Wear closed-toed or rubber-soled shoes, rubber gloves, and long pants and sleeves. You also want to ensure that pets and kids are out of the way for this project.

Once you're ready, start by sweeping away any fallen leaves, seed pods, and other debris. This will help you inspect the whole driveway for damage and stains. Pressure washing without cleaners and detergents is entirely possible. For the best cleaning results, however, it's best that you pre-treat your driveway.

To quickly and effectively remove stubborn oil stains from your driveway, you can cover the spill with kitty litter, baking soda, laundry detergent, or even WD-40. If you need something more industrial, look for degreasers like the LPS Shop Fast Degreaser, available on Amazon for $18.

Next, grab your pressure washer and test one area first before attacking the entire driveway. Be sure to clean your driveway from the highest point down. This way, you will prevent dirt and other contaminants from washing over areas you've already cleaned.