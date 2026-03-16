How To Clean Your Old Driveway So It Looks New Again
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You might view think of your driveway as just a private place for parking vehicles, but it also plays a key role in enhancing your home's appearance and value. Unfortunately, dirt, weeds, and debris can and will accumulate over time and quickly transform your beautiful space into an ugly area. On top of that, oil stains left uncleaned on your driveway can create a safety hazard, while sun rays and foot and vehicle traffic will leave your space looking old, worn, and faded. Luckily, if you want to address these concerns, all you need to do is keep your driveway sparkling clean.
Besides restoring its appearance, maintaining the cleanliness of your driveway will create a safe surface for driving and and walking on. On top of that, it can give a great first impression to anyone visiting your home. If you spend time cleaning it well and keeping it maintained, your efforts will also prevent weed growth, preserve the structural integrity of your driveway, and prolong its life.
Yet as important as cleaning your driveway is, it's worth noting that it's not as easy as it seems. There are a series of cleaning mistakes you can make that can harm your driveway rather than restore it to its natural beauty; among the most common of these errors is using the wrong tools and materials to do the job. Plus, you probably don't want to just sweep your driveway with a broom, because doing so will just get rid of easy-to-remove dirt and leave the more stubborn stains behind. With that said, here are a few cleaning tips that can make an old driveway look new again.
Prep your driveway before deep-cleaning
Weeds are a big problem for driveways, so you'll want to deal with them first before tackling any other task. To fix this issue, the most effective (though labor-intensive) way is to use a flathead screwdriver to dig them out or uproot them by hand, especially if the weed growth is not extensive. You can also try using boiling water or salt to battle those unwanted plants or make an effective DIY weed-killer with a solution that contains alcohol, water, and dish soap. Don't forget to use a weed eater to blast unwanted greenery on the edges of your driveway. Once you've dealt with those opportunistic invaders, you'll want to clean any debris by sweeping or power washing your driveway.
Though concrete driveways are designed to handle heavy traffic, they'll develop cracks over time due to extreme temperature changes, melting snow, and tree root invasion. So, before you deep-clean your driveway, you'll want to fix these cracks. After all, other than ruining your driveway's appearance, small concrete cracks can easily lead to costly repairs if left unchecked. Fortunately, saying goodbye to cracked concrete driveways is simple. All you need is to fill the cracks with a concrete caulking product like DAP Liquid Cement Crack Filler, which is available on Amazon for $15, and let it cure before going into the next step. You'll also want to note that this is the best time to inspect other areas around your driveway that could lead to pooling water.
Scrape off stubborn dirt, grime, and stains from the driveway
To clean your driveway and make it look new again, you'll need a pressure washer, a garden hose, and a driveway cleaner, such as Simple Green Oxy Solve, which retails for $22 on Amazon. You can also use a warm water and lemonade solution or even a vinegar and water mixture if you're looking for DIY alternatives to store-bought. Once you've got your tools and cleaning solution prepped, you'll want to clear away any debris by giving your driveway a once-over with a brush or a broom.
Follow that by pressure washing as much loose dirt, debris, and oil stains as you can with a garden hose attached to a jet sprayer. If you have a pressure washer, however, it will work just fine (though you can always rent one from your local home center). After all, one of the many uses of pressure washers is to clean driveways, patios, decks, and fences. Just make sure you don't use too high a pressure setting, as this can crack or wear away the protective finish on your driveway if you're not careful.
If you still have stubborn oil stains or greasy spots, apply a degreaser or cleaning solution onto the area and let it sit for a few minutes to loosen the grime. Then grab a stiff-bristle brush and give those spots some extra love. You can even use a cordless powered bristle brush tool or a surface cleaner attachment for your pressure washer if you want to save yourself some elbow grease. Once you're done, rinse thoroughly and let the concrete dry completely before applying a good sealer to create a barrier that repels things like motor oil, moisture, and dirt.