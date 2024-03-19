5 Ways To Remove Oil Stains From Your Driveway

Oil stains can be an unseemly sight at home that should be cleaned as soon as possible. They're increasingly more difficult to remove if you leave them for too long, becoming a permanent fixture of your house. Sometimes, they're unavoidable, but the best way to prevent them is to ensure your vehicle is up-to-date on maintenance and no leaks are coming from it.

If you want to take additional precautions after an oil change, consider parking over a tarp, on cardboard, or on the street. There are a variety of substances in your car that can leave a stain besides oil, however. Gasoline is a common culprit, but so is transmission fluid. A stain from transmission fluid will be red in appearance, which is good to know when you bring your car into the shop. Luckily, there are a number of solutions in case there's a spill or leak. Most of which can be taken care of with simple household products that you likely already own.

While some products are harmless to the environment, others contain chemicals that require proper disposal. Oil-soaked rags need to be taken to a recycling or hazardous waste center. State and local authorities regulate the disposal of household hazardous waste, so check there before tossing out anything. Additionally, if you value your lawn, avoid letting any chemicals from rinsing seep into the grass.