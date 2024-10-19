How Do Robot Lawn Mowers Work And How Much Do They Cost?

Owning a home can come with a pretty lengthy list of chores that isn't just limited to your house's interior. Alongside vacuuming, dusting, and other similar to-dos, yardwork can take up a fair amount of your free time as well. With a riding or push mower from one of the most reliable brands out there, cutting the grass isn't too bad, but it's still time-consuming. Thankfully in this age of innovative home and lawn care technology, we now have the robot lawn mower.

As the name suggests, robot lawn mowers are small, self-propelling, Roomba-like mowers that cruise around one's yard and cut the grass. They typically run on rechargeable batteries and can sense when they're in need of a charge, so they return to their charging station automatically. They use an internal navigation system to go about cutting the grass, doing so in a pattern that leaves the lawn looking trim and fresh. For it to work effectively, boundary wires are placed to mark the edges of the lawn and denote obstacles, which a GPS or sensor system on the unit detects and tells the machine to avoid.

There are some great robot lawn mowers on the market these days, but if you want to buy one, what should you expect to pay?

