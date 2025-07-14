How Many Acres Can The Robotic Yarbo Mower Pro Mow On A Single Charge?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the past, you may have had to pay your neighbor's kid to mow your lawn with a push-style lawn mower. But these days, there are plenty of robot lawn mowers that are available at different price points. While we've featured mid-priced options like Anker's eufy E15 and E18 robot lawn mower models before, you may be searching for something a little more powerful, durable, and flexible to help manage the greens in your home or workplace, like the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro.

Priced at a little under $6,000, the Yarbo Mower Pro is definitely more expensive than many robot lawn mowers out there, but it's also designed to take over the tasks of multiple power tools. As long as your lawn is anything less than 6 acres, chances are the Yarbo Mower Pro won't have any problems getting it in order. With just a single charge, Yarbo claims it's designed to last up to 0.43 acres from its full battery to being emptied. However, to maintain the device's overall battery health, Yarbo recommends maintaining the charge capacity between 80 to 20%, which it states takes about an hour and a half to charge. Using its preset charge settings, Yarbo says the optimal workload is around the tune of a quarter of an acre, which will take about 2 hours for the little robot to accomplish. But, what can the Yarbo Mower Pro actually do within that time frame? Well, a lot.