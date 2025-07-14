How Many Acres Can The Robotic Yarbo Mower Pro Mow On A Single Charge?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the past, you may have had to pay your neighbor's kid to mow your lawn with a push-style lawn mower. But these days, there are plenty of robot lawn mowers that are available at different price points. While we've featured mid-priced options like Anker's eufy E15 and E18 robot lawn mower models before, you may be searching for something a little more powerful, durable, and flexible to help manage the greens in your home or workplace, like the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro.
Priced at a little under $6,000, the Yarbo Mower Pro is definitely more expensive than many robot lawn mowers out there, but it's also designed to take over the tasks of multiple power tools. As long as your lawn is anything less than 6 acres, chances are the Yarbo Mower Pro won't have any problems getting it in order. With just a single charge, Yarbo claims it's designed to last up to 0.43 acres from its full battery to being emptied. However, to maintain the device's overall battery health, Yarbo recommends maintaining the charge capacity between 80 to 20%, which it states takes about an hour and a half to charge. Using its preset charge settings, Yarbo says the optimal workload is around the tune of a quarter of an acre, which will take about 2 hours for the little robot to accomplish. But, what can the Yarbo Mower Pro actually do within that time frame? Well, a lot.
All the cool things the Yarbo Mower Pro can do
Designed to be modular, the Yarbo Mower Pro enables a hands-free yard care system made to match the needs of every season. In line with its promise, the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro can work with a myriad of attachments, like the Trimmer, Snow Blower, and Blower Module. In the future, Yarbo also shares that it plans to release other tools, like a Granular Spreader and Liquid Sprayer. Plus, it sells other accessories, like the Snow Plow Blade and Back Brace Mount, to augment its use. While it is still rolling out new attachments each year, it's possible that the system can replace even more power tools in your shed in the years to come.
Unlike cheaper robotic lawn mowers, the Yarbo Mower Pro is made for professional use, like golf courses, resorts, and even stadiums. Out of the box, the pro version comes with two types of blades: mulching, which is made of high-carbon steel, and cutting discs with a total of 10 razor blades. It's also packed with features designed to manage more difficult terrain and difficult-to-remove types of grass, such as Buffalo and Bermuda.
That said, if you want to save some dollars and want to get your hands on a Yarbo product right away, you have other options. For example, you may just want the older model, the Yarbo Lawn Mower, instead.
How is the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro different from the Yarbo Lawn Mower?
On the surface, both variants of the Yarbo Lawn Mower share the same battery capacity. However, there are other ways in which they hit different notes. To start with, the pro model has twice as much mowing motor power at 300W, whereas the regular version just has 150W. In addition, the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro version also has a slightly larger cutting height range that can go as low as 0.8 inches (a full 0.4 inches lower than its predecessor), and is designed to prevent clogging with its improved, outward rotating blades.
That said, while the allure of the pro version's increased power and added features is hard to deny, it does cost $1,700 more than the regular option. So while it may be worth the money for commercial use, the older version may already be enough for the everyday lawn maintenance needs of the average residential homeowner. Although not as powerful, Yarbo shares that it can also work through the same 6 acres. On Amazon, there aren't many reviews for the Yarbo Lawn Mower, but the ten people who did buy it gave it a promising 4.2 stars on average. Previously, Consumer Reports praised its quiet operation, app effectiveness, and built-in safety features. In May 2025, an independent Stuff review also gave it 4 out of 5 stars, wherein they pointed out how well it navigated different terrains and leaf removal performance.