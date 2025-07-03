Are Mulching Mowers Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What separates a mulching mower from a standard one is a specialized blade that creates an upward airflow, which causes grass to continuously be pulled into the blades and cut several times. When it finally falls back to the ground (rather than into a bag or side chute), this finely chopped grass acts as a natural layer of mulch for your freshly cut lawn.

The benefits of mulching this way can help retain soil moisture in your lawn as well as save you the time and effort of collecting and throwing away trimmings. Plus, it can help return nitrogen and other fertilizing nutrients to the ground as the cut grass breaks down. At least in theory. One way to find out if mulching mowers are actually worth it is by looking at the feedback of those who've actually used them — and based on the majority of online discussions, these benefits do exist.

A post on r/lawncare asking if mulching is better than bag mowing, nearly every reply says it's the former. One commenter said that they've "been mulching for 25+ years and will never look back. No bags, less work." In the same thread, two back-to-back replies say to "always mulch" with the second adding, "Why is this even a question?" Another redditor responds that "mulching is easier, faster, and cheaper. Bagging looks a lot better. That simple."