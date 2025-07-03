Are Mulching Mowers Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying
What separates a mulching mower from a standard one is a specialized blade that creates an upward airflow, which causes grass to continuously be pulled into the blades and cut several times. When it finally falls back to the ground (rather than into a bag or side chute), this finely chopped grass acts as a natural layer of mulch for your freshly cut lawn.
The benefits of mulching this way can help retain soil moisture in your lawn as well as save you the time and effort of collecting and throwing away trimmings. Plus, it can help return nitrogen and other fertilizing nutrients to the ground as the cut grass breaks down. At least in theory. One way to find out if mulching mowers are actually worth it is by looking at the feedback of those who've actually used them — and based on the majority of online discussions, these benefits do exist.
A post on r/lawncare asking if mulching is better than bag mowing, nearly every reply says it's the former. One commenter said that they've "been mulching for 25+ years and will never look back. No bags, less work." In the same thread, two back-to-back replies say to "always mulch" with the second adding, "Why is this even a question?" Another redditor responds that "mulching is easier, faster, and cheaper. Bagging looks a lot better. That simple."
Several users say that mulching is only worth it if done correctly
While you won't find too many comments saying it's bad to use a mulching mower, some warn that using one incorrectly can do more harm than good. In an r/lawncare conversation titled "Mulching mower vs regular mower?," one redditor chimes in with their two cents: "IMO, a high-lift (bagging) blade will tend to create a prettier cut, as the increased suction pulls more grass upright and then cuts it evenly. A mulching blade will miss some pieces of grass so you'll have 'stragglers' left." They do add, however, that — while they prefer bagging their trimmings — mulching is still preferable to side discharging with a regular mower.
Other users warn to avoid mulching if the grass is diseased or if you don't mow your lawn very often, such as one commenter that advises, "If you can keep up with the mowing then mulch. If the grass is too long and mulching ends up clumping, then bag. Also, if you are fighting a disease, then bag. You don't want to keep the diseased clippings in your lawn." On a thread asking if mulchers leave a mess, a user answers that it "depends" and that "if you haven't mowed in a week or more you'll notice larger swaths or piles of mulch, but if you mow."
Some users point out that you should avoid mulching wet lawns, as the blades won't cut the grass as intended. More than one redditor says that you should use a bag mower if you have, "no choice but to mow when it's wet, I'd bag it then." But you shouldn't really be cutting wet grass with any kind of mower — it's one of the biggest lawn mower mistakes you can make.
Users also use mulching mowers for fallen leaves
Mulching mowers aren't just useful when you're trimming your lawn — many people also use them in the autumn to deal with the onslaught of fallen leaves. Dead leaves can also serve a similar purpose as grass as a natural layer of mulch, but chopping leaves with the fine blades of a mulching mower can also make them easier to move and clear. You can find plenty of users chiming in with their opinions on mulching mowers who are specifically talking about using them for leaves rather than mowing the lawn.
One redditor declared on r/lawnmowers that, when it came to fallen leaves, using a "mulching kit was my best decision ever." This user was working with a 50-inch Toro Timecutter and reported that the layer of foliage was mulched with just a single pass and that "the extra fertilizer for my lawn is nice." Multiple replies in the thread share their agreement, including a user who says that "Mulch kits are the only way to go for leaves." However, not everyone agrees. One commenter in the same thread described themselves as an "owner of a landscaping business" with several mowers and said that they believed that "'mulch blades' cuts are not as good as high lift blades."
When a poster on r/lawncare crowdsourced opinions on whether riding or push mowers were better for mulching, one redditor answered that a self-propelled mower was enough, while also suggesting a "zero turn with a good mulching blade would work too, but might be a bit of overkill." If you're dealing with a large enough property where a riding mower is necessary, many of the best zero-turn mowers you can buy include mulching kits — though some, such as the Husqvarna Z254F — sell them separately.