Mistakes Everyone Makes With Their Lawn Mower

Mowing the lawn can be one of the more tedious household chores you contend with. Depending on the size of your yard, you could easily spend over an hour going over every inch of grass. It's such cumbersome work that it's no wonder many people are turning to robot lawn mowers despite their often exorbitant cost.

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it. The alternative is allowing your lawn to grow wildly out of control, dooming yourself to being the talk of the block for the worst reasons. Even if you don't care what people say, there's still the matter of weeds popping up, which are even more of a pest to deal with than simply cutting grass.

Rather than incur the wrath of any potential HOAs, your best bet is to cut your lawn regularly; however, there's more to this chore than meets the eye. To achieve the most perfect yard imaginable, you'll need to avoid some common pitfalls. There are numerous lawn mower mistakes that'll make your grass look uneven or even damage your lawn mower. Even a non-robot variety isn't cheap to replace, so keep an eye out for these errors you may already be making.

