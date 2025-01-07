How To Adjust The Handle And Cutting Height On Ryobi Push Mowers

Yard maintenance can be tough work, but having the right tools can make it easier. One of the best tools to have on hand is a push mower for keeping your lawn crisp. If you've been on the hunt for one, then you've probably come across some Ryobi models.

Advertisement

Ryobi push mowers are battery-powered, but while they may not last as long as gas-operated mowers, they are a lot quieter. They also offer three grass disposal methods: mulching where the grass is finely cut and left on the lawn, bagging where the grass is immediately thrown into a detachable bag, and side discharge where the grass clippings are blasted from the side of the mower and need to be cleaned up later. Additionally, Ryobi push mowers are typically lightweight and come with foldable handles for easy storage.

While these features already make the Ryobi lawn mowers worth the investment, there's one other functionality you're sure to appreciate: cutting and handle height adjustment. But how exactly do you change the cutting and handle height on your Ryobi push mower?

Advertisement