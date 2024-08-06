Why Your Ryobi Lawn Mower Isn't Cutting Grass (And How To Fix It)

If you're a homeowner, odds are you spend a lot of time tending to your yard. Trimming hedges, pulling weeds, and, of course, mowing the lawn, are likely all regular elements of your yard routine. Depending on the size of your lawn, lawn mowing in particular can prove time-consuming. Thankfully, riding and push mowers, like those from Ryobi — maker of several tools that make yard work a breeze — get the job done in a reasonable amount of time and leave your lawn looking great. At the same time, even the most powerful gas-powered mowers out there from the major brands can encounter some problems.

Advertisement

Even Ryobi's best mowers can encounter issues when it comes to actually mowing the lawn. If it's not the issue of your Ryobi lawn mower not starting up or getting the self-propel functions to work, it's the major problem of the mower not cutting any grass. There are a couple of reasons why this can happen. Aside from the blade itself not spinning, which could come as a result of a myriad of technical issues that could require professional help, the most common is that the mower is blocked. Thick, wet grass can build up inside the mower deck and between the deck and the catcher, preventing the mower from working efficiently or at all.

If this is the situation you're in, it doesn't take much to get out of it or prevent it from happening in the future.

Advertisement