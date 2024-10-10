How To Clean The Air Filter On Your Lawn Mower (And Why You Should)

Lawn mowers are made to take a licking and keep on kicking. While going through your yard, the mower will kick up grass, dirt, and any other debris that may be hidden. Of course, your lawn mower is equipped to take on these elements, but only to a certain extent. Without the proper maintenance and care, your machine will eventually experience problems that can spell its end before you know it. Along with maintaining the mower itself, one of the easiest ways to ensure your mower's longevity is by regularly cleaning its air filter.

Air filters are among the most important components of a gas-powered mower. They keep you machine safe by capturing debris and only allowing clean air to flow into your engine. Available in foam, paper, and hybrid varieties, this is your mower's first line of defense in protecting itself from harm. So as you can imagine, abandoning this crucial aspect of your lawn mower's care can spell bad news for it in the long run. More specifically, excess dirt entering your engine can cause it to wear out sooner and leave it at risk of overheating and becoming a fire hazard. Along with that, the pollutants left behind by an inefficient engine can be bad for the environment.

The good news is that cleaning your mower's an air filter is not as tricky as you might think. In many cases, little more is required than simply loosening the trapped debris and safely putting the filter back. However, you'll still want to approach the process correctly and know when it's time to get a new filter.

