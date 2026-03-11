12 Cool Gadgets Any Handyman Can Get Use Out Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Handymen are the jack-of-all-trades of blue-collar work. They can fix any number of minor issues, from plumbing to electrical, or even simple things like patching drywall and basic home maintenance. As such, handymen can make use of almost any tool from any trade, and that opens up the possibilities quite a lot for gadgets and tools that a handyman might find useful.

It's pretty much assumed that a handyman has the basics, like a good set of hand tools, maybe some do-it-all power tools like a cordless drill, and some one-off tools purchased for specific jobs. After that, it's pretty much anyone's guess what any given handyman has in their arsenal, and since handymen do so many things, there's always space for another useful gadget or specialized tool that can make common tasks easier or more efficient.

Instead of going over the basic tools most handymen already have, the list below focuses on smaller gadgets and accessories that can make certain jobs a little more convenient. So, if you're a handyman looking for some practical additions to your bag, the list below should give you some ideas that you may not have had previously.