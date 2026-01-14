4 Of The Best Handheld Vacuums In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

From keeping your car clean to tackling small household messes, handheld vacuums are a useful tool to have around the house. They may not always be as powerful as an upright or stick vacuum cleaner, but you can use them to tidy up the kitchen counters or floor of crumbs, quickly pick up pet hair from furniture or stairs, and suck up those goldfish that your kiddo spilled in the footwells of your car. They are also great for reaching into tight corners or dusting off electronics and office equipment.

There's a lot to consider when buying a new vacuum, handheld or otherwise. You'll likely want something with powerful suction, but not so powerful that it may damage upholstery. If you opt for a handheld vacuum, weight is certainly a consideration — you don't want something that's too heavy to tote around. If you purchase a cordless vacuum, you should consider both run and charging times. You'll also want to consider what tools it comes with, filtration, how you empty the bin, and, of course, price.

Shoppers are often overwhelmed with choices in our modern world, so even with a list of must-haves and a budget, you may still find it hard to choose the best vacuum for your needs. User reviews may help, but companies like Consumer Reports, GearLab, and Wirecutter conduct hours of testing and evaluations to rate the best of the bunch. All three of these organizations tested handheld vacuums using real-world scenarios in the lab but also at home, in vehicles, and even in multi-pet households.