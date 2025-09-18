Home Depot Has A Highly-Rated Ryobi Battery Starter Kit On Sale For Just $80
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been thinking about it, now's a good time to start a new power tool collection with Ryobi products, because the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit is currently 61% off its $204 list price at Home Depot. That's a $125 discount, meaning you can get the kit for just $80.
Like most modern power tool brands, Ryobi has proprietary ecosystems of interchangeable batteries and chargers. With Ryobi's One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit, which includes a 2Ah battery, a 4Ah battery, and a charger, you can power over 300 different products without needing any other equipment. These batteries are only compatible with 18-volt devices, though, so you'll need additional hardware for more powerful 40-volt gear. You can get a Ryobi Dual Platform Charger that can quickly charge both 18V and 40V batteries if you're going down that route.
If you're just starting out or don't need 40V equipment, though, the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit has everything you need. The batteries are designed to withstand hot and cold weather and have a compact design that won't add too much weight to the tools they're powering. A bright LED fuel gauge lets you know how much juice is left, while quick-release buttons and latches make it easy to snap the batteries into place or remove them. This discounted $80 price can currently be found outside of Home Depot, such as on Amazon, though you may want to avoid buying Ryobi batteries on Amazon. If you buy the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit (product code PSK106SB) from Home Depot, the purchase will be backed by Ryobi's 3-Year manufacturer's warranty.
Home Depot customers love these Ryobi batteries
If you're on Home Depot's website, checking out the product details of the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit, you can also read reviews from customers who've already purchased and used the kit. This will give you a good idea of what to expect from the set, especially since over 13,400 Home Depot customers have weighed in on it. Together, these users have rated the starter kit a very impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars, with 94% of customers recommending it.
Based on user reviews on the product page, many owners are satisfied with the battery life and the number of devices Ryobi's 18V batteries are compatible with. Users also cite reliability and efficiency as two reasons they rate the kit so highly. Also commonly mentioned is the value of the set, especially when compared to what you might pay for two similar batteries and a charger from other major power tool brands. At Home Depot's sale price, that value proposition is currently even better.
Of course, not all the reviews are positive. A slim majority of 1-star and 2-star reviews mention issues with defective units or with batteries that don't last nearly as long as you'd expect. For example, one user claims that they can only get 10 minutes of runtime when powering a compatible Ryobi sander. However, these negative experiences seem to be relatively rare exceptions compared to the vast number of users who like the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit.
You can use these Ryobi batteries for more than just tools
As mentioned earlier, the batteries that come with the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit are compatible with over 300 different 18V products made by the brand. These include staples like cordless drills, impact drivers, and a high-pressure air inflator that users say is one of the best Ryobi 18V tools you can buy.
However, the Ryobi 18V One+ line includes more than just power tools. Ryobi has several 18V-compatible work lights, as well as fans that can cool down jobsites, quickly dry floors, or be used recreationally. There are also Ryobi 18V power inverters, Bluetooth radios, bug zappers, vacuums, lighted creepers/seats, and more. Ryobi 18V batteries are also powerful enough to run larger equipment, such as snow blowers, chainsaws, full-size lawnmowers, and other outdoor gear, though you may want larger-capacity batteries for these bigger machines. All told, you can use the starter kit to run a wide range of Ryobi products inside and outside your home.
Finally, in case you were wondering, the batteries included with the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit are compatible with all Ryobi 18V chargers, not just the one that comes with the bundle. If you've been waiting for a price drop before purchasing the set, you may not find a better deal than Home Depot's $80 sale price anytime soon.