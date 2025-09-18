Home Depot Has A Highly-Rated Ryobi Battery Starter Kit On Sale For Just $80

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been thinking about it, now's a good time to start a new power tool collection with Ryobi products, because the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit is currently 61% off its $204 list price at Home Depot. That's a $125 discount, meaning you can get the kit for just $80.

Like most modern power tool brands, Ryobi has proprietary ecosystems of interchangeable batteries and chargers. With Ryobi's One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit, which includes a 2Ah battery, a 4Ah battery, and a charger, you can power over 300 different products without needing any other equipment. These batteries are only compatible with 18-volt devices, though, so you'll need additional hardware for more powerful 40-volt gear. You can get a Ryobi Dual Platform Charger that can quickly charge both 18V and 40V batteries if you're going down that route.

If you're just starting out or don't need 40V equipment, though, the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit has everything you need. The batteries are designed to withstand hot and cold weather and have a compact design that won't add too much weight to the tools they're powering. A bright LED fuel gauge lets you know how much juice is left, while quick-release buttons and latches make it easy to snap the batteries into place or remove them. This discounted $80 price can currently be found outside of Home Depot, such as on Amazon, though you may want to avoid buying Ryobi batteries on Amazon. If you buy the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit (product code PSK106SB) from Home Depot, the purchase will be backed by Ryobi's 3-Year manufacturer's warranty.