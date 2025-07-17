Here's How Fast Ryobi's New Dual Platform Charger Charges Your 18V And 40V Batteries

For people who have fallen into the rabbit hole of building things, power tools are the equivalent of using a brush on a canvas. With the right power tools, we can make a project come to life faster than previously possible, whether it's building walls, installing tiles, making furniture, or the little finishing touches that add character, like attaching photos or shelves for your trinkets. However, if you don't pay attention, it can quickly create new problems in your home. Apart from flooding your garage with endless tools and knowing where everything is, it's also making sure that your batteries are charged when you need them. As we own more tools, this can become more complicated, unless you invest in something like the Ryobi Dual Platform Charger, which lets you charge both its 18V and 40V batteries.

So, how does it stack up against how long it used to take other chargers to get batteries from zero to full? For its 18V ONE+ charging mechanism, Ryobi shares that it only takes 15 minutes for it to fully charge a 4Ah Edge battery, making it the fastest in this particular system. This is pretty exceptional considering it took older battery and charger combos like the 18V 4Ah ONE+ battery and Dual Chemistry IntelliPort Charger around 20 minutes just to charge one Ah. On the other hand, Ryobi states that it only takes a quarter of the time to charge its 40V 6Ah battery. But what else should you know about it?