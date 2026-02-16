12 Underrated Tools Every Electrician Should Own, According To Professionals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like every trade, electricians have a specific set of tools that they need to do their jobs. These include anything from multimeters to test electrical current to circuit testers to make sure sockets are properly installed. You also have a wide array of hand tools to consider, and other specialized tools. For the most part, these tools are properly appreciated for their importance. After all, nearly every electrical socket plate uses a standard screw to hold it in place, so a screwdriver is a must when doing electrical work.

Over the years, professionals have found various tools that complement their work that may not be on every list of essential electrician tools, but probably should be. Electricity is everywhere, so electricians cover a lot of ground in residential, commercial, industrial, and public spaces, and as such, some may have picked up on cool ideas that other electricians may want to know.

So, if you're into the idea of building (or improving) a toolkit for electrical work, below is a list of tools that you may not see recommended all the time but are starting to pick up traction in the electrician community. Most of them are fairly inexpensive as well, which is a boon in an industry where you usually provide your own tools.