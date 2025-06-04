10 DeWalt Tools Every Electrician Would Love To Have
Precision, safety, and efficiency aren't just buzzwords in the world of electrical work — they're the bare minimum. Whether it's installing fresh wiring, replacing old panels, or crawling through tight, dusty attics to fix that one stubborn junction box, electricians need tools they can truly count on. And that's exactly where DeWalt lights up the room. Known for its rugged build quality and electrician-friendly designs, DeWalt is more than just a household name — it's a toolbox staple. Similar to Makita's tools for electricians, Dewalt's lineup of gear doesn't just focus on brute power; It's also packed with thoughtful features that make a big difference.
From cordless drills that power through studs like butter to cable strippers that make wire prep a cut above the rest, DeWalt's tools are all about making everyday electrical work faster, safer, and less of a hassle. But it's not all high-voltage heroics. Sometimes, it's the little add-ons that make the most difference, whether it's a well-lit workspace, a clutter-free toolbag, or a screwdriver that doesn't cramp your hand. In this article, we're flipping the breaker on some of the best DeWalt tools that every electrician would love to plug into their workflow. Whether you're building your first toolkit or just looking to amp things up, these tools are sure to deliver a shockingly good experience.
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (DCD791D2)
No electrician's toolbox is complete without a solid drill/driver, and the DCD791D2 is one of DeWalt's finest. Powered by a 20V MAX XR brushless motor, this compact tool is built for both power and long-term efficiency. It delivers up to 2,000 RPM of high-speed performance, making it ideal for drilling into wood, metal, drywall, or just about every kind of material electricians encounter when installing electrical boxes, fixtures, or running conduit.
What really sets this model apart is its impressive size-to-power ratio. Weighing under 4 lbs (with battery), it's light enough for extended use and small enough to squeeze into studs or ceiling spaces. The ergonomic grip and compact head design add to the comfort, especially during overhead work or when working at odd angles. The 15-position clutch and two-speed transmission allow for maximum control, whether you're driving delicate screws or boring into tougher materials.
Users often praise its exceptional battery life. Thanks to the XR lithium-ion packs, it's not uncommon to power through an entire shift on a single charge. The three-mode LED light at the base, with a 20-minute shutoff delay, adds serious convenience for low-light jobs or tight panel enclosures. All in all, this drill is the perfect balance of portability, power, and precision, which is everything an electrician needs from their everyday driver.
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cable Stripper (DCE151B)
Manual cable stripping can be tedious and inconsistent, not to mention tiring on the hands after a long day on the job. The DeWalt DCE151B Cable Stripper is built to change that. Designed specifically for professional electricians, this cordless tool strips THHN and XHHW cables cleanly and efficiently, with no risk of nicking the copper core.
Its standout feature is the quick-release bushing system, which lets users swap out inserts to accommodate a wide range of wire sizes, from #6 to 750 MCM CU and 900 MCM AL, making it a highly versatile addition to any toolkit. Just slide in the cable, pull the trigger, and get a consistent, professional-grade strip every time. Additionally, the brushless motor ensures longer runtime and improved performance, while the built-in LED light enhances visibility in dimly lit spaces, such as basements or crawlspaces.
It also features an adjustable depth gauge, giving electricians more control over the strip length, which proves to be a useful touch when preparing wires for custom panel installations or tight connectors. Plus, it's compatible with DeWalt's 20V MAX battery system, so it works seamlessly with tools already in the lineup. Fast, precise, and built for the jobsite, the DCE151B takes the pain out of prep work and keeps the install process moving.
DEWALT 20V MAX Cable Stapler Kit (DCN701D1)
Running cable is one thing, but securing it neatly is another. The DeWalt DCN701D1 is specifically made for stapling wiring to studs without damaging the cable jacket. Unlike traditional hammers and manual staples, this battery-powered stapler is gentle, fast, and incredibly precise.
One-handed operation is smooth and easy, which is a blessing when balancing on a ladder. Its nose is designed to align flush with the wire, giving a clear view and reducing misfires. Speaking of view, there's a center-mounted LED to better illuminate your workspace as well. And as far as performance is concerned, each charge can drive hundreds of staples, while the included battery and charger make it ready to go out of the box.
Electricians who've used it mention how much cleaner their installs look and how much faster their wiring process has become. Sure, finding staples can be a tedious task, but you can usually find them at Home Depot. If cable management is part of the job, which, let's be honest, it always is, this tool earns its keep quickly.
DeWalt DWHT70275 Compound Action Pliers
Cutting and twisting wire might seem like a small task, but when done hundreds of times a day, it quickly becomes one of the most physically demanding parts of an electrician's routine. That's where the DeWalt DWHT70275 Compound Action Pliers come into play. As the name suggests, these are designed with compound leverage technology. Technical jargon aside, what that means is that these pliers multiply hand force, meaning less effort is needed to make clean, powerful cuts.
Built from induction-hardened steel, the cutting edges stay sharp longer, even when dealing with tough materials like copper, aluminum, or old nail-embedded wires. The blades are aligned for precision, and the heavy-duty jaws allow for not just cutting, but also gripping and twisting multiple wires simultaneously, making it perfect for quick pigtails in a junction box.
What's more, these pliers also feature non-slip, rubberized grips, which provide both comfort and better control, especially when wearing gloves. The spring-loaded mechanism ensures the jaws open smoothly after each cut, reducing hand fatigue over time. There's even a crimping slot built into the handle, which is a bonus for making those quick terminal connections without reaching for a separate tool.
DEWALT Cordless Screwdriver (DWHT66719)
You have a drill for those power-hungry screw jobs, but not every task calls for a full-on power tool. Sometimes, all that's needed is a quick, efficient driver to handle outlet covers, wall plates, or terminal screws. That's where one of the best electric screwdrivers on the market, the DeWalt DWHT66719 cordless screwdriver, shines. Lightweight, precise, and USB-rechargeable, it's built for the kind of small, repetitive tasks electricians deal with daily, especially in tight corners or confined spaces.
It offers dual-speed control for better versatility and features a built-in LED light, making it super handy in dimly lit work areas, like under cabinets or inside breaker panels. The magnetic bit holder also keeps bits firmly in place, reducing fumbling and those frustrating mid-job drops, especially useful when working overhead or on ladders.
Unlike the older motion-activated version, this newer model operates with a more controlled mechanism. Just push up on the collet ring while holding the handle steady. There's also a six-level torque adjustment, giving better control depending on the material or type of screw being driven. Plus, it includes 12 assorted quick-change bits right in the box. Whether you're servicing a panel, assembling fixtures, or working on switchboards, it gets the job done with minimal fuss and maximum finesse.
DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light (DCL040)
Lighting can make or break the job, especially when working in tight, dimly lit, or unfinished spaces. Sure, most power tools, including many from DeWalt, have built-in LEDs, but sometimes that tiny bulb just doesn't cut it. That's where the DeWalt DCL040 steps in. This compact yet powerful LED work light runs on the same 20V MAX battery platform most electricians already rely on, making it an easy addition to the kit.
With 110 lumens of brightness and a 120-degree rotatable head, it allows precise light placement, whether you're tracing wiring in an attic, replacing a panel in a dark basement, or squeezed into a crawlspace. It stands upright on its flat base, includes an integrated hook for portability, and is built to survive drops and daily jobsite abuse. What electricians really appreciate is its energy efficiency. It barely drains the battery and often runs through an entire shift on a single charge.
That said, if you're regularly working in pitch-black environments or larger open areas, it might be worth looking into its beefier sibling, the DeWalt DCL043. Offering a whopping 1500 lumens and a beam throw of up to 508 yards, it's great for long-range visibility. That said, it comes at a higher cost and with shorter battery life. Or, if you want even more brightness, you can also check out the DeWalt DCL077B, which, at 2000 lumens of brightness, is one of the best work lights for mechanics, too.
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw (DCS367B)
When it comes to demolition or retrofit jobs, electricians often need to cut through more than just wires, including materials such as drywall, conduit, PVC, nails, and even metal studs. That's where the DeWalt DCS367B Reciprocating Saw earns its stripes. DeWalt is ranked quite high on our list of major cordless reciprocating saw brands, and there's a good reason for it. Compact yet powerful, this saw is built for maneuverability and muscle, all wrapped in a lightweight, user-friendly package.
Weighing around 5 lbs and featuring a compact 14.5-inch length, the DCS367B is ideal for working in confined spaces, like between wall studs, under floorboards, or above drop ceilings. It's powered by DeWalt's XR brushless motor, which offers increased efficiency, reduced heat, and better battery performance compared to brushed models. The saw also includes a four-position blade clamp, which allows for flush cutting and better access in awkward angles, which is a real bonus when you're trying to get clean cuts in tight electrical boxes or junctions.
With a 1-1/8" stroke length and a variable speed trigger (up to 2,900 SPM), it offers both speed and control based on the material you're tackling. What's more is that it comes with tool-free blade changes, which make swapping blades a breeze, and it's compatible with all 20V MAX batteries. Electricians who deal with remodels or panel replacements will find this saw an absolute time-saver that doesn't compromise on control or cut quality.
DeWalt 57 Pocket Lighted Tool Backpack
Every electrician knows the value of an organized tool kit. When you're climbing ladders, crawling through attics, or racing against a service window, the last thing you want to do is dig around for a lost screwdriver. That's where the DeWalt 57 Pocket Lighted Tool Backpack comes in. This rugged backpack isn't just about storage. It's about smart storage. With 57 pockets, including 48 internal and nine external compartments, it's designed to carry everything from pliers and meters to drills and laptops. The compartments vary in size, so there's room for precision screwdrivers, power tools, extension cords, and even safety gear.
To top it off, there's a padded sleeve for tablets or small laptops, making it ideal for electricians who use digital blueprints or need to send jobsite updates on the go. Additionally, there's also an integrated LED light. Adjustable in brightness and direction, it can illuminate the bag's contents in low-light conditions or double as a work light in a pinch. The base is abrasion-resistant, keeping the bag and its contents upright and protected against dirt and water. With padded shoulder straps and a breathable back panel, it's surprisingly comfortable even when fully loaded. For electricians constantly on the move, this backpack turns chaos into convenience and makes staying organized feel effortless.
DEWALT Laser Measure Tool (DW099S)
For electricians, precision matters, especially when planning conduit runs, estimating cable lengths, or laying out switchboards. That's where the DeWalt DW099S Laser Distance Measurer becomes a true asset. Compact, pocketable, and extremely easy to use, this tool allows for quick and reliable measurements up to 100 feet with just the push of a button.
One of its standout features is the Bluetooth connectivity, which allows seamless pairing with the DeWalt Tool Connect app. This lets users record, store, and organize measurements on a smartphone or tablet, making it perfect for job estimates, documentation, or communicating specs with a team. Beyond simple distance measuring, the DW099S also offers area and volume calculation, making it incredibly useful when determining how much wire or conduit is needed for a room or building. It also includes continuous measurement tracking and an indirect height measurement mode, which proves to be of great help when direct line-of-sight isn't possible.
The backlit LCD screen is bright and easy to read in dark areas like basements or attics. Its single-button operation keeps things simple, even with gloves on, and the housing is rugged enough to survive jobsite wear and tear. For electricians who want to save time, reduce errors, and ditch the tape measure on large jobs, the DW099S is a surprisingly powerful little upgrade
DEWALT 20V MAX Jobsite Blower (DCE100B)
Electricians often work in environments where dust, debris, and wire clippings can quickly pile up, and cleaning up after the job is just as important as the installation itself. That's where the DeWalt DCE100B Jobsite Blower proves to be an unsung hero. Compact, cordless, and surprisingly powerful, this little blower is designed to make quick work of post-job cleanups without lugging around a bulky vacuum or broom.
It delivers an airflow of up to 100 cubic feet per minute and a speed of 135 MPH, which is more than enough to clear out wood shavings, insulation dust, metal scraps, or even leaves from the jobsite. That's pretty much in line with some of the most powerful electric leaf blowers out there, despite this one being cordless. It comes with a three-speed variable trigger, giving users full control over the airflow, which is great for switching between delicate areas like electrical panels and broader surfaces like workshop floors. The trigger lock-on button is another nice touch, allowing for extended use without hand fatigue.
The best part is that since it runs on DeWalt's popular 20V MAX battery system, it fits right into an electrician's existing kit, with no extra chargers needed. It includes three nozzle attachments, including a wide nozzle, a tapered nozzle for concentrated airflow, and an inflator/deflator attachment, making it even more versatile for tasks like clearing out conduit or inflating jobsite mats. Lightweight, ergonomic, and easy to store, the DCE100B adds a final polish to every project, quite literally.