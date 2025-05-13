10 Of The Best Makita Tools For Electricians

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita is a brand tool users everywhere will know, and almost certainly love. The Japanese powerhouse builds high-tech gear and potent-but-rudimentary hand equipment that turns heads and dials up incredible reliability. Its equipment is a favorite among professionals across the trades and DIY enthusiasts alike and it's often priced at a reasonable level and the technology that goes into making even the simplest of Makita tools often brings integral functionality into the mix to elevate the product.

Advertisement

Electricians are pros that can benefit tremendously from a few well-placed Makita purchases for their tool box. From the box itself to some of Makita's most impressive and (sometimes) niche power tools, the iconic teal of a Makita tool can fit right at home in the collection of a sparky. Naturally, some familiar favorites appear here, like Makita's LXT-badged hammer drill. A drill is a key resource for anyone and any project, but plenty of other cool and immensely useful tools from Makita also come together to make an electrician's day just a little easier. These are some of the best tools Makita has to offer for anyone working with wires and all the expanded, additional sub-projects that wiggle their way into an electrical project.

Advertisement