Popular Multimeter Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Reviews)

A multimeter is a versatile tool used primarily for measuring voltage, resistance, and continuity. Mechanics use multimeters when working on cars to ensure components are getting or producing the correct voltage and to check the continuity of wiring in the search for broken wires or poor contacts. Some multimeters include a function that allows testing batteries, so you can make sure that battery is actually dead before tossing it out.

Testing a car's 12-volt system, continuity of wires, and the efficacy of single-use batteries doesn't necessarily require a state-of-the-art multimeter, although investing in a unit that'll return accurate values is advisable. Safety becomes an issue when testing higher voltages, such as those electricians are likely to encounter. That's why it's important to use a quality multimeter, and why it's not a good idea to even have a cheap no-name unit in your tool kit.

Popular multimeter brands, such as Fluke, Klein, Kobalt, Commercial Electric, and Cen-Tech, offer models that span the electrical testing needs and budgets of hobbyists, serious DIYers, and professionals. We'll take a look at user reviews and prices of some of the most popular multimeter brands and models, and rank them from worst to best. However, keep in mind that even the worst brand on our list is better than some of the no-name brands you can find.