Are Klein Tools Multimeters Any Good? Here's What Users Say

For homeowners and DIYers, a handful of devices that are clear must-haves in your toolbox. But for worksite professionals, the list of essential devices is considerably longer, and if your primary focus is on electricity, it can also get pretty specific. There are, however, a few tools that virtually any electrician should have with them on the job, and a handy multimeter is pretty high on that list.

Of course, if you don't dabble in electric work, you may not be familiar with that device at all. If that's the case, a multimeter is a handheld device that can be used to measure any number of properties in electrical circuits, including voltage, resistance, and current. Multimeters can be used in non-worksite environments as well, and can even help you measure certain properties when you're working on a car. Given their versatility, you'd be correct in assuming that many tool manufacturers offer some version of the device in their respective lineups, and that list does indeed include Klein Tools.

In fact, Klein Tools currently counts several different makes of multimeter among its offerings. And if you're interested in adding one to your current arsenal of devices, you might be wondering what users think about them. User ratings can obviously vary depending on the retail site you're reading them on. The reviews are relatively solid, however, with many Klein Multimeters rated between 4 and 5 stars. Even still, that does mean there may be drawbacks to consider.