Are Klein Tools Multimeters Any Good? Here's What Users Say
For homeowners and DIYers, a handful of devices that are clear must-haves in your toolbox. But for worksite professionals, the list of essential devices is considerably longer, and if your primary focus is on electricity, it can also get pretty specific. There are, however, a few tools that virtually any electrician should have with them on the job, and a handy multimeter is pretty high on that list.
Of course, if you don't dabble in electric work, you may not be familiar with that device at all. If that's the case, a multimeter is a handheld device that can be used to measure any number of properties in electrical circuits, including voltage, resistance, and current. Multimeters can be used in non-worksite environments as well, and can even help you measure certain properties when you're working on a car. Given their versatility, you'd be correct in assuming that many tool manufacturers offer some version of the device in their respective lineups, and that list does indeed include Klein Tools.
In fact, Klein Tools currently counts several different makes of multimeter among its offerings. And if you're interested in adding one to your current arsenal of devices, you might be wondering what users think about them. User ratings can obviously vary depending on the retail site you're reading them on. The reviews are relatively solid, however, with many Klein Multimeters rated between 4 and 5 stars. Even still, that does mean there may be drawbacks to consider.
Reviews are mixed over Klein Tools Multimeters
It should hardly come as a surprise that Klein Tools would offer different models of multimeters, as the family-owned tool manufacturer has long held ties to the world of electrical work. The brand's multimeters do have many fans in the retail arena, too, with users from Lowe's and The Home Depot rating certain devices at 4.8 stars and 4.7 stars on their respective product pages.
It's Klein's Manual-Ranging 600V Multimeter that has largely wowed Lowe's customers, with 4-star and 5-star reviewers praising the device for its accuracy and ease of use. They also appreciate the lightweight design, durable rubberized shell, and easy-to-read digital display. Similar praise has been bestowed upon Klein's Auto-Ranging 600V Multimeter, with many also lauding that device for the level of features it packs at a relatively modest price. Just FYI — as of this writing, that particular model is a little cheaper on Amazon, where it's selling for $64.99.
As for the detractors, one Amazon user took the multimeter to task because it does not auto-switch between measuring AC and DC currents. Other users also took issue with its accuracy and durability, with similar complaints also logged about Klein's Manual-Ranging Multimeter. In a more general way, Redditors note other issues with Klein's Multimeters, with one claiming theirs was prone to turning on inadvertently and burning through batteries. Others stated that the device's overall construction was lacking. If you put stock in Reddit-land opinions, many of those users note that devices from Fluke may be superior in function, design and accuracy, though Klein multimeters may still be fine for use around the house.
How we got here
This article is not intended to be an endorsement of Klein Tools Multimeters, nor is it meant to cast a negative light on the products. The point is, instead, to provide consumers who have an interest in purchasing such a device with accounts of their quality that are taken directly from accounts of users who have already used them. In attempts to provide a balanced view of the tools, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews posted on retail sites and other social platforms, presenting the more common points covered on both sides. Whenever appropriate, direct quotes were also taken from those reviews.