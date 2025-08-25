Here's Why You Won't Find Kobalt Tools At Home Depot

Big-box retailers like Home Depot carry a wide range of products from different tool makers, but not every brand is available at the store. Some manufacturers have exclusivity deals with specific vendors that restrict the sale of their products to a particular chain or select partners, while other tool lines are actually owned by a particular company as an in-house brand. One such example of this is Kobalt, which Lowe's launched in 1998. It originally offered mechanics' tools but later expanded to offer a much wider range of products.

To ensure that this initial line of mechanics' tools was up to the quality standards that Lowe's buyers expected, the retailer partnered with J.H. Williams, a historic manufacturer that has been a subsidiary of Snap-On Tools since 1993. The Kobalt power tool brand remains owned by Lowe's today, and so there's no chance that you'll be seeing its wares on the shelves of the retailer's long-time rival, Home Depot, anytime soon. It no longer relies on J.H. Williams to produce its tools, with many of its products now instead made by Chervon.

Many tool enthusiasts might not have heard of Chervon, but the Chinese company is responsible for a variety of familiar products in the U.S. In addition to the contract with Lowe's for the Kobalt brand, the manufacturer also has its own brands, Ego, Skil, and Flex. The latter two tool lines are historic names in their own right, and were acquired by Chervon in 2017 and 2013, respectively.