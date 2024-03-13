What Brand Is Harbor Freight's Highest Rated Multimeter & How Much Does It Cost?

Having a solid multimeter is imperative for various types of work but it's not always necessary to have a massively expensive one if your readings are not a life-or-death situation, be it figuratively or literally. When shopping for budget tools, it's virtually impossible not to turn your eyes toward Harbor Freight. When you do, you'll see that America's favorite discount tool supplier has a myriad of multimeter options that span a wide range of prices. Surprisingly enough, though, the highest-rated offering is one of the most budget-friendly.

The Cen-Tech 9-Function Digital Multimeter with Audible Continuity is the highest-rated offering and costs only $19.99. You might be surprised by its features, too. Despite its reasonable price tag, this multimeter might be the exact companion you're looking for, whether you're a hobbyist working on your car or small electronics or you're a professional electrician. As one might expect, and is the case with many brands, Cen-Tech is available exclusively through Harbor Freight. It's a brand that makes a myriad of tools related to electricity, like battery chargers, scales, and wiring components.