12 Useful USB Gadgets That Will Enhance Your Garage

The tool landscape has evolved dramatically from the good old days, and in many cases, that's a good thing. Power tools are in great abundance, and there are so many niche tools these days that you can find whatever you need for your next project, be it as a DIY homeowner or as a pro. The latest wave sweeping the tool industry is the proliferation of USB-powered tools. These tools either connect directly to a USB power source for direct use or are rechargeable with USB and used as a cordless power tool. Most of the big brands have at least some selection these days, and some, like Ryobi, have a lot more than others.

It's true that USB-powered devices usually lack the power of their full-sized cordless counterparts. However, there isn't a full-size power tool for every use case, and that's kind of where USB-powered tools shine through. It allows companies to make cordless power tools in smaller form factors that can do different things than their full-size counterparts, giving end users like us even more options when stocking our garages with cool stuff. Not every USB tool is a winner, but most of them are, and here are some that you can pick up today that will add even more versatility to your garage.