These Are The Ryobi USB Lithium Tools To Avoid, According To Users

Ryobi's USB Lithium line is often marketed for its grab-and-go convenience, and to be fair, some of the tools in the series live up to that promise. But a handful of these tools have gained quite a reputation for performing poorly, particularly among users who expected more, or rather, something remotely close to what you get from rival brands like DeWalt or Milwaukee.

Users across r/Ryobi and similar forums seem to point out the same problem along the lines of, "These tools feel more like gadgets that [than] real tools for trade". As one user put it in the thread: "I have several (Ryobi) tools ... I'd never count on them for woodworking other types of DIY stuff and can't see how they'd be useful in many of what I'd call "service-trades". Given the compact battery format, we can't say the limitations are surprising, though it appears some models struggle more than others.

Suffice it to say, these patterns matter, especially if you want to know which tools fail in real situations, which deserve space in your kit, and not just blindly going by what the spec sheets promise. On that note, here are a few Ryobi USB lithium tools you may want to avoid.