DeWalt Vs Milwaukee: Which Brand Makes The Better Impact Wrench? (According To Users)
Considering that loosening and tightening nuts and bolts is a big part of all kinds of disciplines, including construction, manufacturing, maintenance, and automotive work, everyone should have a good impact wrench in their tool kit. But which impact wrench? Two of the best brands for impact wrenches are DeWalt and Milwaukee, and, based on many professional and user reviews, you'll likely get by with either one. But there are differences between the two, and since they're not exactly the same, you might be wondering which one users actually prefer.
Both DeWalt and Milwaukee make multiple impact wrench models, so users may appreciate or dislike features on one tool that aren't a problem on another. DeWalt offers ½-inch, ⅜-inch, ¼-inch, ¾-inch, and 7/16-inch impact wrenches in both its 12V Max and 20V Max systems, as well as pneumatic and ultracompact Atomic impact wrenches. Milwaukee also offers ½-inch, ⅜-inch, ¼-inch, ¾-inch, 7/16-inch and even 1-inch impact wrenches, which DeWalt lacks. Milwaukee's impact wrenches are available in both its M12 Fuel and M18 Fuel lines, as well as corded, and you can find several variations, including right-angle, D-handle, and subcompact stubby models.
Plus, Milwaukee and DeWalt both offer high-torque and mid-torque tools to best suit the needs of the job. Outside of Milwaukee's heavy-duty 1-inchers, the most powerful impact wrenches for each brand are the DeWalt 20V Max XR ½-inch High-Torque DCF961B (max torque 1,750 ft-lbs) and the M18 Fuel ½-inch High-Torque 2967-20 (max torque 1,600 ft-lbs). With such a variety of options, it may be difficult to determine which brand is better-liked. However, if there's one thing there's no shortage of on the internet, it's opinions — especially when it comes to tools and other hardware equipment.
Users love Milwaukee's bolt removal power and DeWalt's durable, versatile battery system
Users have given the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2967-20 very high customer ratings on Amazon and highlight its power and bolt removal capabilities. One user says, "it rarely meets a bolt it can't break loose," and another reports that it "will remove even the tightest of bolts." When a diesel mechanic allegedly had issues with two different DeWalt ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrenches, they asked r/MilwaukeeTool if switching to Milwaukee's high-torque counterpart was the right move. Several commenters responded that the M18 Fuel ½-inch High-Torque model was indeed worth using because it was a powerhouse, even after multiple years of use.
However, a user polling r/Tools for whether DeWalt or Milwaukee was the right choice for a new impact wrench was met with a majority of pro-DeWalt responses. One particularly good thing users had to say about DeWalt is its batteries, with one redditor saying theirs lasted eight years despite having to "take a beating" the whole time. Another user notes that DeWalt is more convenient: "Because of battery adapters, it's much easier to add tools without having to worry about buying different batteries and chargers." This is a good point, though, for what it's worth, there are some non-Milwaukee tools that work with Milwaukee batteries out there.
That r/Tools thread's OP eventually went with DeWalt and reported back, and seemed pleased with the purchase. But, they did note that the professional-grade Milwaukee impact wrench "seems to be designed for people that use it every single day and their paycheck depends on it." The better impact wrench may come down to the context and frequency with which you plan to use it.
Some users say high-torque tools from both brands are too heavy
Even the highly-rated DeWalt 20V Max XR DCF961B — which is commended by users for its power, torque, and ease-of-use — has claims of reliability issues. Home Depot users mention having to return their impact wrenches or send them in for repairs. One specific issue that comes up is the tool shutting down when it reaches full power or is trying to loosen a fastener. One frustrated Home Depot customer eventually concluded that the tool wasn't reliable enough for their work, requiring them to purchase a different torque wrench altogether.
Some users find issues with the weight of both brands' high-torque models, saying they're cumbersome to use. A redditor on r/Tools says they switched to a mid-torque impact wrench because DeWalt's more powerful model was too heavy in hand for work while they were lying down sideways. As for Milwaukee, even Amazon users who leave generally good reviews for the M18 Fuel ½-inch High-Torque 2967-20 note that it can be heavy to use, especially with Milwaukee's bulky 18V batteries attached.
Milwaukee's premium pricing also comes up in user critiques. You may be able to find Milwaukee impact wrenches that cost less than similar-class DeWalt options, but Milwaukee's batteries and chargers are often significantly pricier. One disgruntled Home Depot customer returned their M18 Fuel impact wrench because it required a $100 charger and opted for a different brand instead. Considering that both the pros and cons of each brand are fairly similar, you might want to follow the advice of one Redditor who suggested trying each and then just getting the one you like more, since so much of it comes down to personal preference.