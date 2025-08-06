DeWalt Vs Milwaukee: Which Brand Makes The Better Impact Wrench? (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Considering that loosening and tightening nuts and bolts is a big part of all kinds of disciplines, including construction, manufacturing, maintenance, and automotive work, everyone should have a good impact wrench in their tool kit. But which impact wrench? Two of the best brands for impact wrenches are DeWalt and Milwaukee, and, based on many professional and user reviews, you'll likely get by with either one. But there are differences between the two, and since they're not exactly the same, you might be wondering which one users actually prefer.

Both DeWalt and Milwaukee make multiple impact wrench models, so users may appreciate or dislike features on one tool that aren't a problem on another. DeWalt offers ½-inch, ⅜-inch, ¼-inch, ¾-inch, and 7/16-inch impact wrenches in both its 12V Max and 20V Max systems, as well as pneumatic and ultracompact Atomic impact wrenches. Milwaukee also offers ½-inch, ⅜-inch, ¼-inch, ¾-inch, 7/16-inch and even 1-inch impact wrenches, which DeWalt lacks. Milwaukee's impact wrenches are available in both its M12 Fuel and M18 Fuel lines, as well as corded, and you can find several variations, including right-angle, D-handle, and subcompact stubby models.

Plus, Milwaukee and DeWalt both offer high-torque and mid-torque tools to best suit the needs of the job. Outside of Milwaukee's heavy-duty 1-inchers, the most powerful impact wrenches for each brand are the DeWalt 20V Max XR ½-inch High-Torque DCF961B (max torque 1,750 ft-lbs) and the M18 Fuel ½-inch High-Torque 2967-20 (max torque 1,600 ft-lbs). With such a variety of options, it may be difficult to determine which brand is better-liked. However, if there's one thing there's no shortage of on the internet, it's opinions — especially when it comes to tools and other hardware equipment.