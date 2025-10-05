What Makes Ryobi's USB Lithium Screwdriver So Popular? What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're building your toolbox for the first time, one of the first things everyone buys is a screwdriver. But while the ordinary hand tool is good enough for a few casual repairs, it may not feel sustainable for frequent or professional use, especially if you want consistency in output. Electric screwdrivers aren't affected by hand fatigue, poor grip, or mobility issues that keep you from being flexible. Because of this, power tools like cordless, electric screwdrivers can save the day, like the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver.
Given that we think it's a top Ryobi find under $50, there's a lot going for this Ryobi rechargeable screwdriver, which is why it's no surprise that it is so popular. For one, it uses the practical Ryobi USB Lithium Battery System, which works with over 40 other small Ryobi tools that range from glue guns, inflators, to LED lights. And in an emergency, you can even pull out this battery to charge your mobile phone and other devices.
Priced at $39.97, the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver has almost everything you could want in a portable screwdriver. When working in dark, tight corners, it has a pivoting head and dual LEDs. Plus, there is also onboard storage, so you can bring up to two bits with less chance of losing them. But, what do people actually think about this model, who tends to be happy with it, and is it really the best option for you?
What users are saying about the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver
Apart from being popular, the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is also pretty highly-rated. On the Ryobi website, more than 1,100 users have given it an impressive 4.6 stars on average with over 93.2% of respondents rating it more than 4 stars. On Home Depot, it's rated a little bit lower at 4.3 stars on average, but 2,400+ buyers from the online retailer still appear satisfied with their electric screwdriver purchase.
Due to its compactness and lightweight, several users have also shared that it fits small hands well and makes a great addition to any portable tool kits. Across thousands of buyers, there was a mix of new apartment owners, professional HVAC service technicians, and ordinary people trying to keep their homes in working order. Among satisfied users, they've shared that it performed pretty well for cabinet assembly, electrical outlets, replacing light fixtures, maintaining instruments, and working on HVAC panels.
Although, it's important to manage your expectations when it comes to power. A recurring complaint from buyers who have given it 1 star include how it struggles with higher torque requirements. In addition, they mention how the force protection mechanism poses challenges when working with a lot of screws. Some people also stated that they wished it had options to adjust the speed. Several users who already own Lithium USB batteries from other Ryobi products have also stressed that an option to purchase just the tool would have made it more affordable.
How does Ryobi's USB Screwdriver match up to its competition?
While most users seem to be reasonably satisfied with their purchase, especially those who use it for low torque projects, it may not be the right fit for everyone. Should you want something running on the same USB Lithium batteries but have more overall versatility, Ryobi also sells the USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver for just under $50. With an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 190 people, it comes with several bits, 1/4-inch Hex, an offset attachment, and right angle attachment. Capable of reaching up to 200 RPM, it also has dual LED light for when you're working in the dark, as well as battery indicator lights. And of course, it comes in a nice, little carrying case to give everything a home.
For a compact, electric screwdriver solution that won't break the bank, Ryobi also sells a rechargeable 4V screwdriver for only $24.97. While it doesn't act like a power bank, its internal battery can also be charged with a USB cable. On the Ryobi website, more than 820 people have given this screwdriver a thumbs up and it has netted itself an average rating of 4.8 stars. That said, if you still think it's a little too expensive for your taste, there are tons of electric screwdrivers in the market that you can choose from. For example, some cheaper options include the Skil Twist 2.0, Vessel e-ASSIST Screwdriver and Black Decker 4V Max Cordless Screwdriver.
Methodology
To inform ourselves for this article, we reviewed the product's general average rating from thousands of reviewers from both the official Ryobi website and the power tool company's authorized retailer, Home Depot. Then, we looked into recurring feedback on what customers have praised or criticized about its overall performance. To help you understand how its value stacks up against other Ryobi products, we've also listed similar electric screwdriver options. For budget conscious buyers, we've also mentioned several affordable options from other major electric screwdriver manufacturers.