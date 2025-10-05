What Makes Ryobi's USB Lithium Screwdriver So Popular? What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're building your toolbox for the first time, one of the first things everyone buys is a screwdriver. But while the ordinary hand tool is good enough for a few casual repairs, it may not feel sustainable for frequent or professional use, especially if you want consistency in output. Electric screwdrivers aren't affected by hand fatigue, poor grip, or mobility issues that keep you from being flexible. Because of this, power tools like cordless, electric screwdrivers can save the day, like the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver.

Given that we think it's a top Ryobi find under $50, there's a lot going for this Ryobi rechargeable screwdriver, which is why it's no surprise that it is so popular. For one, it uses the practical Ryobi USB Lithium Battery System, which works with over 40 other small Ryobi tools that range from glue guns, inflators, to LED lights. And in an emergency, you can even pull out this battery to charge your mobile phone and other devices.

Priced at $39.97, the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver has almost everything you could want in a portable screwdriver. When working in dark, tight corners, it has a pivoting head and dual LEDs. Plus, there is also onboard storage, so you can bring up to two bits with less chance of losing them. But, what do people actually think about this model, who tends to be happy with it, and is it really the best option for you?